Bolivar Saddle Club will hold its spring meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
Meat and a beverage will be provided. Attendees should bring a side dish or two to share.
The meeting will focus on plans for the 53rd horse show, business and board elections.
Annual member dues are $5 per person.
For more information, call 326-7914.
