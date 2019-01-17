University of Missouri Extension will host a calving workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the United Producers Sale Barn north of Humansville.
MU Extension specialists Scott Poock and Patrick Davis will present on the following topics:
• Normal stages of calving, equipment needed, normal/abnormal presentations and handling of the calf after delivery.
• Cattle nutritional management before and after calving.
The evening meal will be catered by Hillbilly Express of Dadeville and is sponsored by Mid-Missouri Bank.
The event is free to the public, but registration is required by Friday, Jan. 18. To register, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center by email at cedarco@missouri.edu or by phone at 276-3313.
