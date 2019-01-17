The names of 10 candidates are on the January ballot for eight Polk County University of Missouri Extension Council seats.
In a news release, Council Chair Whitney Watson said eight county residents will be elected by districts to fill this year's vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.
The county extension council works with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs, the release said.
The Polk County University of Missouri Extension Council is composed of 19 members. Sixteen are elected, and three represent appointments by eligible committees and farm organizations having at least 25 members in the county, the release said.
Voting throughout the county is by district.
Citizens of voting age and residents within their respective extension districts of Polk County are eligible to vote. Ballots may be requested by calling the Polk County Extension Office at 326-4916 or by stopping by the office at 110 E. Jefferson, Bolivar, during business hours.
All ballots must be postmarked on or before midnight Friday, Jan. 18.
