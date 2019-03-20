Hudson receives award
Kevin Hudson of Polk County recently received a 2019 Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award by the 4-H Center for Youth Development.
He was one of 20 volunteers recognized statewide for commitment and leadership to the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development program. He has served the Polk County 4-H program for seven years.
This year’s recognition event was held at the 4-H Center for Youth Development on the MU campus. The guest presenter was Clint Darr, Afterschool Regional Educator of the Missouri Afterschool Network. A certified Laughter Yoga instructor, he led a workshop on the power of positivity especially when working with youth.
The Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership award recognizes exemplary volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri youth grow. It is named for Frank Graham who served as director of MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958-1975. During his 33 years of service, Graham was an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that a volunteer is the foundation of the 4-H program.
Clover Kids
The Polk County Clover Kids met on Thursday evening, March 14, at the Polk County fairgrounds. The Clover Kids explored “the life of a seed,” painted flower potsand planted sunflower seeds to take home.
For more information about 4-H, contact Velynda Cameron, University of Missouri Extension, at 326-4916 or by email at cameronv@missouri.edu.
