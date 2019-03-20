This year’s Annual 2019 Hickory County Agricultural Conference will be Thursday, March 21, at the McCarty Senior Center in Wheatland.
The program is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. with a meal, followed by a few activities leading up to the main topic for the evening, “Passing the Farm onto Future Generations.”
The meal will be prepared by the senior center staff and is sponsored by several local agricultural industries, as well as local producers.
To register, contact the Hickory County MU Extension office at 745-6767 or by e-mail at wheelerjr@missouri.edu.
