Bolivar Technical College is bringing its food truck event back to the Bolivar community this spring.
“Food trucks are a fun way to try handmade food when you’re short on time, which makes it the perfect stop for your lunch break,” BTC said in a news release. “The BTC staff wanted to offer their students and the entire community a few unique food options throughout March and April, so make sure to join in on the fun.”
The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, with The London Calling, serving a popular dish from across the pond, English hand-held pot-pies, called “pasties.”
The following week will be burgers and fries from Springfield’s Black Sheep on Wednesday, March 27. Finally, on Thursday, April 4, Not’cho Ordinary Taco will be on site.
All food trucks will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, in the BTC parking lot at 1135 N. Oakland Ave., across from Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Anyone who would like information about the school is welcome to go inside and get a tour or ask questions. For more information, visit facebook.com/BolivarTechnicalCollege.
Carrie and Amy Buffington from Halfway are co-owners of London Calling. Excited that the Food Truck will be in Bolivar so we can support them and their delicious pasties!
