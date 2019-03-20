The Polk County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, for those wishing to cast absentee ballots for the Tuesday, April 2, general municipal election.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, April 1.
Those casting absentee ballots by mail must be sure their written request for a ballot arrives at the Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 20. Voters should be sure the request is signed, includes the reason for voting absentee and provides an address to which the ballot should be sent.
