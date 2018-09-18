Fairview United Methodist Church will host a benefit dinner for Olivia Cansler from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.
Cansler, the 3-year-old daughter of Steven and LeeAnna Cansler, was recently diagnosed with leukemia. She is now receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The dinner’s cost is $8 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children under 5. All proceeds will go to the Cansler family.
The menu will include a variety of pasta, bread, salads, side dishes, desserts and drinks. Carry-out will be available.
Fairview UMC is 8 miles north of Bolivar on Rt. D, just east of Huron.
