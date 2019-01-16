“There’s not a lot of things to do in Bolivar,” new Bolivar business owner Michael Gooley said.
Michael and his wife, Leah Gooley, say they plan to open Game On — a board game lounge at 920 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar — on Saturday, Feb. 2. They say they hope to give families, young adults and other people more options for activities.
Both Southwest Baptist University graduates realized the need for more things for young people to do in Bolivar, Leah Gooley said.
“You can’t go to the movies every night,” Michael Gooley said.
Game On will provide a place for people to hang out past 9 p.m., even as late at 11 p.m. on weeknights, Leah Gooley said.
In addition to providing a space for evenings out, the Gooleys cited other challenges people may have when planning a board game night. Board games are expensive to purchase, it could be a challenge to clean in preparation for houseguests and some houses don’t have space for game night, Leah Gooley said.
The idea to open the business sparked from a dream about playing board games at a lounge in Bolivar, Leah Gooley said. She explained the dream to her husband and double checked if such a place existed in Bolivar — and there was no such place.
“Maybe it should be a thing,” Leah Gooley said.
The couple visited a similar game lounge when Michael traveled to Houston, Texas, on business, they said. They followed and researched a number of other midwest game lounges online.
Since the first idea, the pair made a number of thrift store trips to fill their cars with board games, Michael Gooley said.
While collecting games and making sure every piece was accounted for, they created an LLC, signed a building lease, put up a sign and started renovating the suite on South Springfield Avenue, Michael Gooley explained.
“We’re starting small. The goal is to do it well, then expand,” Michael Gooley said.
Going to Game On is like a theme park in the sense that one flat rate covers all the attractions inside, Michael Gooley explained. It’s like an all-access pass.
Patrons of the over 1,100-square-foot space can play on a number of gaming tables or at a couch area, Leah Gooley said.
Guests can choose board games from shelves on one of six large shelving units, they said.
Additionally, one wall will hold a counter with Nintendo consoles and TV screens, Michael Gooley said.
Plans later this spring include adding Tuesday night trivia, Leah Gooley said.
In the meantime, a ribbon cutting will be Friday, Feb. 1, followed the next day by a grand opening with food and prizes, Leah Gooley said. More than 400 games await guests for the grand opening.
Customers can learn more by visiting the Game On website at gameonbolivar.com.
