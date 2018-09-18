The Bolivar High School Class of 1949 met for its 69th reunion Saturday, Sept. 8, at Smith's Restaurant. Pictured are, from left, back row — Kenneth Bruce of Bolivar, Betty Stone-Breshears of Belton, Billie Hendrickson-Hutcheson of Bolivar, Erma Jarman-Kahler of Springfield, Willa Carter-Strader of Bolivar, Orval Woods of Springfield, Harold Reynolds of Springfield; sitting — Harlan Spurgeon of Ozark.
