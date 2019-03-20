Watching his team at a practice earlier this month, Bolivar High School baseball coach Brad Roweton had one goal for the team’s upcoming game with defending state champion Aurora.
“At Liberator baseball, we expect to compete,” Roweton said at the time. “That’s what I'm looking for. We expect to have a chance to win.”
With senior Evangel commit Payton Wine starting on the mound, Roweton’s baseball team surrendered just five runs to the Houn’ Dogs Friday, March 15, the fewest of any of the three teams facing the 2018 and 2017 champs at the Bolivar Tournament. The Liberators, though, couldn’t score on Aurora, dropping the game 0-5. They placed second in their home tournament, ahead of Stockton and Clinton, who each fell to Aurora 13-1 and 11-3, respectively.
The Liberators beat both other contestants soundly, winning 7-1 over Stockton and 9-2 over Clinton.
Wine’s counterpart in game one, Aurora’s Gage Singer, struck out 18, going seven innings allowing just one hit. The senior wielded a 94 mph pitch in the game, Roweton said.
There's a lot to be proud of in the way the team dealt with Aurora, he said.
“We're very pleased with how we played against Aurora,” Roweton said. “We were in the ball game the entire time.”
Bolivar pitchers struck out six Aurora batters in the game. Wine managed the game well, Roweton said. The Liberators held Aurora to just two points until the final inning.
The Houn’ Dogs scored a run in the second inning, a run in the fourth and three in the seventh inning.
GAME TWO
The home team didn’t stay down for long, using Jack Hadank’s arm and a flurry of Bolivar bats to outpace Stockton 7-1 Friday, March 15.
Hadank retired 15 Stockton batters, striking out the side in innings two and three.
Bolivar has a developed a rivalry with Stockton, and Roweton said Hadank's maturity, both on the mound and in the dugout helped keep the team level-headed.
"(Stockton is) a fantastic program," he said. "They always give us a tough team. They are scrappy. We knew it would be the same this year. Emotions were high, but I felt like jack was a stabilizer for us. He helped us to stay on an even keel."
Brock Pitts also helped get things started for the Liberators in the third inning, bringing home three base runners: Jack Hadank, Ryan Hadank and Parker Erickson.
The Liberators scored four more in the fourth inning.
Stockton’s lone run came in the sixth inning.
GAME THREE
Jack Hadank and Erickson got Bolivar off to an early lead, and the Liberators scored eight in the second inning to roll over Clinton 9-2 Saturday, March 16.
Erickson drove home Jack Hadank in the first.
Bo Banner, Jack Hadank, Erickson, Pitts, Zeke Partin, Wine, Ryan Hadank and Reed Fullerton all rounded the bases over the course of the game.
Clinton scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
From the mound, Bolivar pitchers struck out six.
The 2-1 Liberators next travel to Fair Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Bolivar owns a 9-3 record against the Eagles. The Liberators won 4-1 last year, but lost 2-4 in 2017.
