Local school districts are planning to host upcoming private/parochial meetings.
Marion C. Early R-5
The Marion C. Early school district will host its meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. The meeting will be to discuss the procedures and criteria used to identify privately placed or home-schooled students suspected of a disability.
To register, call Katie Spillman at 376-2215.
Humansville R-4
The Humansville R-4 District's Special Education Department will host a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, to consult with private/parochial student families within the district at the district’s special education office.
The meeting will be to discuss the process for private/parochial students, including referral, evaluation, identification and service options.
For more information, call Linda Meador at 754-2221.
