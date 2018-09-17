Art Sync Gallery of Bolivar will host a portrait class taught by local artist Kathy Roweton beginning from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.
There will be four classes. The remaining sessions will be Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 13.
Roweton will teach proportions, profile view, three-quarter view and frontal. She will use photos and a model and different mediums, such as charcoal, pastel, pencil, watercolor and others.
The workshop is $25 per class and includes all supplies needed. Pre-registration and non-refundable advance payment are required.
Art Sync Gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square.
