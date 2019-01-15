The Art Sync Gallery of Bolivar will host several events during the month of January.
Pallet knife painting Jan. 17
The gallery’s Connie Henderson will host her "Pallet Knife Painting" workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the gallery.
The workshop is $35 and includes all supplies needed. Pre-registration and an advanced non-refundable payment is required.
Part of proceeds will be donated to the gallery.
The class is open to the public, 16 and older, but spots are limited.
To register, stop by the gallery or call Henderson at 812-240-8912.
Senior art show
Art Sync Gallery will host a senior art show from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. There will be live music and refreshments will be available.
The theme is "Celebrating the Story.”
The show will feature drawings and paintings from the senior center's "Young at Art Class” taught by Diane Denton and Butterfield's "Golden Age Art Class" taught by Kathy Roweton.
In addition, anyone 65 and older from Polk, Greene, Cedar and Dade counties is welcome to enter.
All artwork must be able to hang with wire or hook on back, matted, mounted or framed. Art must be brought to the gallery between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Entries will be on display from Jan. 18-30.
Stained glass workshop Jan. 26
Sally Bast's stained glass workshop will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
Cost is $35 and includes all supplies needed. Pre-registration and an advanced non-refundable payment is required.
All glass will be pre-cut to make sun catchers.
This class is open to the public, ages 16 and above, but spots are limited. Stop by the gallery to register.
‘Ted’s Portraits’
A benefit, offering "Ted's Portraits" by photographer Ted Thurman, is planned for the gallery. A portion of the proceeds from the professional photo sessions will be donated to the gallery to help with gallery costs.
Thurman has reduced the usual cost of $185 to $125 for these sessions. Included with the cost are a 30-minute private photography session; 12-by-16-inch image on UV coated canvas, 3/4-inch gallery-wrapped and ready to display and a CD with all photo images taken during the session.
Reserve a session with a deposit of $50, with the balance due at session time. There are no refunds, but the session can be rescheduled.
To contact Thurman for available times, text 623-236-6047 or email ted@tedthurman.com. For more information, visit his website at tedthurman.com.
Thurman is a member of Art Sync Gallery, Polk County Artist Association, Springfield Regional Art Council, Fresh Art Gallery and Southwest Camera Club. His art may be seen every day at Art Sync Gallery.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
