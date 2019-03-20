Editor’s note: The following report is compiled from SBU media reports.
Central Missouri took its second of three games 7-6 against the Southwest Baptist University baseball team Sunday, March 17.
SBU moves to 9-13 (4-8 MIAA) on the season.
Junior Kyle Smith started on the mound for SBU, retiring the first three batters he faced. In the second, following a UCM single, Smith struck out the next two batters to end the inning. Caleb Sneed came in clutch to drive the ball up the middle and score two to give SBU a 2-0 lead. After another walk to load the bases again, Blake Hobbs was hit by a pitch to bring a third run home.
The Mules responded in the third inning, scoring 4 to take a 4-3 lead. Hunter Hisky helped SBU regain the lead in one swing, smashing a home run to right field, putting the Bearcats ahead 6-4.
Central Missouri took a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning, scoring with two outs.
Sneed collected three hits on the day, along with two RBIs. Hisky went 2-3 from the plate, driving in three RBIs and drawing two walks. Adam White pitched 2.1 hitless innings.
SBU played Missouri Southern in Joplin at Tuesday, March 19.
GAME 2
SBU 8, Central Missouri 9
Three Bearcats had two hits — Sneed, Hisky and Luke Winfrey — in the Saturday, March 16, loss. Sneed was responsible for 3 RBIs, and Jackson Soule also drove in two RBIs. Brett Mitchell threw out three UCM base runners in the game.
GAME 1
SBU 6, Central Missouri 5
Cory Dudley picked up his first win of the season Friday, March 15, pitching 7.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs in a 6-5 win over Central Missouri. Soule led the way offensively for the Bearcats, going 2-3 with four RBIs. Hisky also had two hits, driving in a run as well.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBU 4, Northeastern State 3
SBU women's tennis beat Northeastern State in a close score of 4-3, breaking Northeastern's streak of 47 straight MIAA regular season wins.
In doubles, Jill Van den Dungen and Klara Vickov and Diana Cabrera and Constanca Crespo each won matches.
In singles, Crespo, Sarah Brown and Cabrera each clocked wins.
The team will be back in action at home at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, against No. 15 Midwestern State
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBU 2, UCO 5
SBU women’s tennis lost its first conference game against the University of Central Oklahoma 5-2 Friday, March 15.
Partners Van den Dungen and Vickov won in doubles.
Sophomore Crespo beat the No. 2 player in the nation in two straight sets. Cabrera won in two straight sets on court No. 4.
MEN’S TENNIS
SBU 5, St. Mary’s 2
SBU Men's tennis improves its overall season record to 8-2 after a 5-2 win over St. Mary’s Thursday, March 14.
In doubles, Sophomores Carlos Corser and David Szeri won on court No. 3. Closely after, senior Gyorgy Agoston and junior Ferenc Agoston secured the doubles point after winning on court No. 2.
In singles, Corser and Freshman Adham Gaber added two more for the Bearcats after winning on court No. 5 and court No. 2 in two straight sets. Gyorgy Agoston clinched the match for SBU after winning his match in two close sets on court No. 4. Szeri added the fifth point for the Bearcats after winning on court No. 4.
