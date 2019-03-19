Helen Berniece Hays Coppage was born on a farm near Geary, Oklahoma, on Aug. 10, 1929, to parents Arthur Carl Hays and Bertie Dromgoole Hays.
She was also welcomed by two older brothers Wilber and Hershel.
Her family grew and added another brother, Richard, and two sisters, Mary and Carol. She attended Pleasant Ridge and Richland schools. She got married at 16 and was unable to finish high school but got her GED many years later. She was very proud of that.
She attended church at Pleasant Ridge and joined the church at age 12.
She was married to Dorman Edgar Coppage on July 7, 1945. They moved to the Coppage family place where they worked the farm and manufactured and sold brooms. All three of their children, Nina Elaine, Dorman Neal and Carl Milton, were born while living there.
In 1952, they moved to southern California, where Dorman did carpentry work. In 1957, they moved to a farm outside of Bolivar and remained there until all of the children were out of school in 1969.
During that time, she became a member of Mt. Gilead Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also was heavily involved with 4-H for many years.
After that, they spent some time in Collins, where they owned and ran a grocery store and feed mill, but ended up in Humansville for 30 years where Dorman had a gun shop, raised cattle and hogs and Berniece worked at Teters before retiring.
They were also members of the Humansville Methodist Church, where they were deeply involved with all aspects of the church. They had many happy years here with family and friends.
After Dorman's passing, Berniece moved back to Bolivar. She rejoined Mt. Gilead Methodist Church and was able to spend time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dorman Neal; her husband, Dorman Edgar; her mother and father, Carl and Bertie Hays; her brothers, Wilber, Hershel and Richard and a sister, Mary Gann.
She is survived by her daughter and husband, Elaine and George Williams; son and wife, Carl and Debra Coppage; daughter-in-law and husband, Vickie and Bill Fowler; her sister, Carol Baldwin; sister-in-law Clio Coppage; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three grandchildren and their spouses, Christopher Fugitt and Chandra Irving, Darrin and Annette Fugitt, and Aubrey and Shane Hampton. She has seven great-grandchildren, Paige Mashtare, Alena Fugitt, Chase Hampton, Hunter Fugitt, Holden Music, Darrin Fugitt, Grace Hampton and Genevieve Fugitt. She also has a great-great-grandchild, Siena Mashtare.
Services for Helen will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.
