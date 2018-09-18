Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland, under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
Beverly Sue Herndon, 71, of Kansas City and formerly of Raytown and Wheatland died Aug. 25, 2018, at Truman Lakewood Care Center, Kansas City.
She was born in Oakland, California, the only child of Peter Ellis Righter and Martha Katherine Smith Righter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Righter and Katherine Ward, and her husband, Donald R. Herndon, in 2009.
Survivors include her two children, daughter Carrie Vickers and husband Dave of Kansas City and son Jeffrey Heitman of Grain Valley; six grandchildren, Jessica Vickers, Jenna Vickers, Jennifer Burec, Emily Heitman, Carly Byrd and Misty Contreras; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland, under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.