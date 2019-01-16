Racing is set to resume at Historic Bolivar Speedway Saturday, April 13, according to its website. The speedway released its schedule of events for 2019.
The season starts April 13, with the Tax Day 100 as part of the season-opening night. Five classes will be featured that day, with Pro Late Models, Big 10 Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Chargers. The following weekend, Saturday, April 20, is the Easter Bunny 500.
Other notable events scheduled are Military Appreciation Night May 11, the Second Annual Spring Car Show and Swap Meet June 8, Fan Appreciation Night July 20 and Back to School Night Aug. 17. The season wraps up Oct. 12 with the OctoberFAST car show and swap meet.
Five classes will be featured for the 2019 season, including Pro Late Models, Big 10 Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Chargers.
According to the speedway's Facebook page, race days start at 3 p.m. with the pits opening, hot laps at 4 and heats at 5. General admission gates open at 4 p.m., with tickets $10 for adults, $6 for kids age 11 to 14 and children age 10 and under free. Tier parking is $25 per carload, with coolers, grills, lawnchairs and parties welcome at tier parking.
The speedway offers full concessions and a beer stand, but no outside food and drinks are not allowed in the grandstands.
Bolivar Speedway is at 4829 S. 133rd Road off the Rt. 13/U junction.
For more information on Historic Bolivar Speedway, visit its Facebook page, go to historicbolivarspeedway.com or call 403-2789.
