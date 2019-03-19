Carl Eugene “Gene” Allen of Bolivar passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 85.
He was born in Fair Play on April 11, 1933, to Ardis Duffy Allen and Laura Frances Boswell.
Gene graduated high school in 1950 and married Mary Patton in 1956 and had two children, Gail Allen and Carl Allen Jr. He later married Genie Pickett and Corrine Tindell.
Gene was a regional manager at Navistar International Truck Division for over 50 years. He was active at the Masonic Lodge, Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He also was an active lifetime member at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Gene was preceded in death by his wives, Corrine Tindell, Genie Pickett and Mary Patton, and his sons Carl Allen Jr. and George Pickett.
Gene is survived by his four children, Gail Allen, April Fisher, Diana Kirkpatrick and Bruce Rustin. Gene is also survived by his grandchildren, Paden Allen, Kielee Farnum, Tyler Thompson, Emily Kirkpatrick, Rachel Slagle and Eva Slagle, as well as his great-grandchildren, Noah and Violet, and his beloved nephew and niece, Rick and Denise Sloan and their children, Jenny, Jon and Allen.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, starting at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Children’s Miracle Network.
