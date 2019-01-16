Southwest Baptist University women's basketball dropped a thriller at Joplin Saturday afternoon, Jan. 12. The Bearcats' comeback bid fell short in their 82-79 loss to host Missouri Southern State University in an MIAA contest.
SBU trailed 42-35 at the half and were down as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats roared back in the final stanza, taking advantage of the cold shooting Lady Lions. SBU went on a 19-4 run to cut into the MSSU lead. Back-to-back triples from Sydney Bandy and Bailey Rezabek pulled the Bearcats within six points, and a pair of Caylee Richardson free throws made it 78-74 with 2:33 left.
A deep 3-pointer by RayShee Smith made it 78-77 Lady Lions, and Smith put the Bearcats on top with another hoop with 37.1 seconds left for a 79-78 lead.
The Lady Lions (11-5, 3-3 MIAA) scored the final four points of the game. A pair of free throws by Chasidee Owens put MSSU up for good and two more foul shots by Amber Buch iced the home win for the Lady Lions.
Five Bearcats hit double figures in the road setback. Richardson led the way with a team-high 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Laura Vierkant added 15 points, followed by Rezabek at 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Bandy and Smith both added 11 points and a combined 11 rebounds. Bandy reeled in a team-high nine boards, as SBU shot 44 percent for the contest.
Owens led MSSU with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. The Lady Lions shot 45 percent and outrebounded SBU 39-33.
Pittsburg State 88, Bearcats 63
SBU kept pace with host Pittsburg State University for three quarters before the Gorillas pulled away Wednesday night, Jan. 9. The Bearcats fell 88-63 at Pittsburg, Kansas.
SBU was down 21-15 after a period and trailed 40-29 at the break. Pitt State (13-2, 5-1) outscored SBU 25-13 in the final stanza to finish off the league win.
Richardson again led the Bearcats (4-11, 0-6) with 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Morgan Henderson added 10 points and eight boards. SBU shot 40 percent on the night and was 7 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Three Gorillas hit double figures, paced by Sydney Tracy with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench. Pitt State shot 47 percent edged SBU on the boards 41-37.
MB: Mo. Southern 73, Bearcats 68
An eight-point second-half lead slipped away for the Bearcats in Joplin Saturday afternoon. SBU fell 73-68 to host Missouri Southern.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle, with several lead changes and ties. The Lions led 32-31 at the half. The Bearcats had the hot hand to start the second half opening on a 10-1 run to build up a 41-33 lead on the Lions.
The comfortable margin did not last long, though. MSSU slowly chipped away in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Lions overtook the Bearcats on a Cam Martin basket with seven minutes left in the game.
SBU kept the game close, but MSSU had an answer for every Bearcat basket. The Bearcats were forced to foul down the stretch, as the Lions splashed home 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:52, and 19 of 26 for the game.
The Bearcats shot 42 percent and had four players in double figures. Karim Mouliom led the way with 23 points, 12 rebounds and a block for a double-double. Maris Colton added 14 points and two blocks off the bench, followed by Godfrey Rolle and Quinn Nelson with 10 points each. Rebounds were even at 36-36.
Four Lions hit double figures, with a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Elyjah Clark. MSSU (13-3, 4-2) shot 43 percent on the afternoon.
Pittsburg State 87, Bearcats 76
SBU kept pace with host Pitt State early, but a late first-half surge was the difference Wednesday night at Pittsburg, Kansas. The Bearcats dropped an 87-76 decision to the Gorillas.
The teams battled to an 18-18 tie midway through the opening half. Pitt State (12-3, 5-1) broke the game open with an 11-0 run en route to a 42-32 lead at the break.
The sides were even in the second half, as Pitt State led by as many as 15 points to close out the MIAA win.
SBU (8-7, 2-4) shot 41 percent from the floor with eight 3-pointers. Mouliom and Nelson led SBU with 19 points each. Mouliom had a double-double with 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Gorillas. Rolle posted a dozen points and two assists. SBU edged Pitt State on the glass 42-36.
Four Gorillas hit double digits in scoring, led by Donovan Franklin at 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Pitt State shot 47 percent with 10 triples.
SBU is back home this weekend, hosting Lindenwood University of St. Charles Thursday night, Jan. 17, at the Meyer Sports & Wellness Center in Bolivar. SBU then plays Lincoln University of Jefferson City Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.