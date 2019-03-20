Native locals state Sen. Sandy Crawford and Rep. Mike Stephens headlined the spring Southwest Baptist University President’s Breakfast Friday, March 15, focusing on both sides of the aisle coming together.
Each year, spring breakfast guests hear from state legislators in McClelland Dining Hall, according to SBU president Eric Turner.
“All you hear in the news is Republican versus Democrat, everything partisan,” Crawford said. “I would say 95 percent of the bills the Senate passes are bipartisan.”
Although it may not make for sensational news, both sides work together on many issues, she said.
“People think it’s the job of the Senate to slow things down,” Crawford said, laughing and adding the body passed 28 bills so far this year, three of them hers — Senate Bills 53, 230 and 167.
Passed Senate bills are moved to the House of Representatives before hitting the governor’s desk, and vice versa, she said.
The “most important bill” in the works right now, she said, relates to tort reform.
Specifically, the bill would regulate out-of-state lawsuits brought into Missouri, she said.
Other Senate bills of note include capping low income housing tax credits (SB 28), giving realtors immunity from third-party misinformation (SB 36), preventing banks from “double dipping” tax credits (SB 175) and providing information to county treasurers before checks are cut (SB 53), she said.
For example, some county treasurers only receive a lump sum number for payroll, rather than seeing exactly where each dollar is going, she said.
“The treasurer is the one bonded,” Crawford said. “They want to know where money is going to.”
The Senate is also working on two other notable bills related to the public sector, she said.
One bill would ensure people who need public administrator guardianship are represented by a public administrator in their own area (SB 230), she said. Under the current system, a person seeking treatment in one county will be appointed a guardian in that county rather than the place to which they have the most ties.
The other public sector bill relates to bonding in public works (SB 167), she said.
“It spells out who is contract (labor), who is not contract, who has to have a bond, who does not,” Crawford said.
Additionally, Crawford and other senators are considering ways to allow military veterans easier access to commercial divers licenses (SB 290), she said. They have extensive training and shouldn’t have to jump through the same hoops as other people.
“We want to make sure Missouri is veteran friendly,” Crawford said.
Another bill in the pipeline would absolve animal owners from paying for the animal’s care and keep if their animal was incorrectly confiscated (SB 115).
Crawford gave the example of a thin, old horse being mistaken for neglect, assuming the horse was in good condition for its age. If the horse is confiscated and the animal owner is later found not guilty of any wrongdoing, the bill would prevent the owner from having to pay for the animal’s “spa treatment” while under other care, she explained.
She serves on committees for insurance and banking; agriculture, food production and local resources; fiscal oversight; progress and development; and is chair of local government and elections.
As chair, Crawford said one of the biggest committee topics is the initiative petition process, along with roads and bridges.
Initiative petitions currently can get on the ballot and, if voted in, can change the constitution without careful inspection, Crawford previously told the BH-FP.
“You elect us to do a job,” Crawford said, adding “petitions aren’t vetted” and are not closely examined like bills.
Senators have performed their elected job in this session since January, and in that time Crawford filed 22 bills, had 17 hearings and passed three bills to the House of Representatives.
Polk County’s tie to the House lies in Rep. Mike Stephens.
Despite being hoarse, he briefly addressed the early morning gathering Friday. Faintly talking through a scratchy throat, Stephens said he considers his role a great privilege.
“I never walk into the chamber without feeling a sense of awe,” Stephens said.
This session, he is chairman of the health and mental health policy committee, he said.
Stephens cited living in a regulated world and the need to deal with issues in a broad way since the issues affect everyone.
“One wonderfully pleasant part of being part of that body is you meet people from all over the state,” Stephens said.
On this recent trip home, Stephens brought his colleague Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. , D-St. Louis, to tour Bolivar, he said.
“Bruce and I have lots more in common than you recognize,” Stephens said before asking Franks to take the microphone.
Although Stephens grew up near the Bolivar square, Franks said it was a far cry from his St. Louis neighborhood.
“Someone explain to Mike he didn’t grow up in the inner city,” Franks said, cracking a smile.
The Bolivar pharmacist and Ferguson activist first met on a two-week legislative tour when they were both elected as representatives in 2016, Franks said. The pair found they had more similarities than differences.
“I took Mike around St. Louis,” Franks said. “Where I grew up, where I witnessed gun violence, where my brother was killed in 1991 when he was 9.”
The goal of touring each other’s cities, he said, is to begin understanding the other community.
“We’ve got to work with each other — we’ve got to talk with each other,” Franks said.
When voting for an issue that affects St. Louis constituents, Franks said he hopes Stephens votes with better understanding. And now, after touring Bolivar, Franks can have a better understanding of rural issues.
“I’m not only honored to serve my community, but the entire state,” Franks said.
Read more about Rep. Bruce Franks Jr.’s tour of Bolivar — and his bond with Polk County’s Rep. Mike Stephens — in the Saturday edition of the BH-FP.
