The Dallas County Soccer Club currently is registering players ages 5 to 9 for upcoming spring games.
Practices for those ages 5 to 9 begin in March, and the cost is $25 per season. Practices for ages 10 and older begin in May, and the cost is $50. Fundraiser help is required.
The DC Raptors meet at the Buffalo Prairie Middle School soccer fields.
For more information, contact Cheryl Minor at 345-2897 or go to the DC Raptors Facebook page.
