Carl “Gene” Allen

Bolivar

Born: April 11, 1933

Died: March 15, 2019

Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the funeral home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

Virginia M. Arnold

Born: Aug. 12, 1958

Died: March 13, 2019

Service: none planned at this time

Sylvia “Arvilla” Beem

Born: Nov. 8, 1930

Died: March 9, 2019

Service: Wednesday, March 13, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Helen “Berniece” Coppage

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 10, 1929

Died: March 18, 2019

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

Donna L. Hopkins

Kansas City

Born: Oct. 14, 1937

Died: March 17, 2019

Service: at a later date

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

Brenda L. S. Rempfer

Born: Sept. 25, 1954

Died: March 14, 2019

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Hermitage First Baptist Church

Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

James L. Viles

Pittsburg

Born: Dec. 18, 1944

Died: March 15, 2019

Service: Tuesday, March 19, at Butler Funeral Home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home 

Sandra K. Villarreal

Born: Dec. 9, 1965

Died: Feb. 27, 2019

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, at New Hope Church in Bolivar

