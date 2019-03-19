Carl “Gene” Allen
Bolivar
Born: April 11, 1933
Died: March 15, 2019
Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the funeral home
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
Virginia M. Arnold
Born: Aug. 12, 1958
Died: March 13, 2019
Service: none planned at this time
Sylvia “Arvilla” Beem
Born: Nov. 8, 1930
Died: March 9, 2019
Service: Wednesday, March 13, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Helen “Berniece” Coppage
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 10, 1929
Died: March 18, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
Donna L. Hopkins
Kansas City
Born: Oct. 14, 1937
Died: March 17, 2019
Service: at a later date
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
Brenda L. S. Rempfer
Born: Sept. 25, 1954
Died: March 14, 2019
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Hermitage First Baptist Church
Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
James L. Viles
Pittsburg
Born: Dec. 18, 1944
Died: March 15, 2019
Service: Tuesday, March 19, at Butler Funeral Home
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
Sandra K. Villarreal
Born: Dec. 9, 1965
Died: Feb. 27, 2019
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, at New Hope Church in Bolivar
