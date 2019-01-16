Lindsey Renee Brown, daughter of Carl and Lori Brown, Crane, and the late Tammy Sue Sprenger, Galena, and Dalton Loane, son of Amy Gardner, Bolivar, and Martin Loane, Burgin, Kentucky, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be works for USAA in Springfield.
The prospective groom works for JRI Industries in Springfield.
The couple resides in Nixa.
Wedding plans are for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Coleman Vault in Marionville.
