Citizens Memorial Hospital will host a free Lunch and Learn seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the CMH Community Rooms at 1500 N. Oakland Ave. in Bolivar.
“Musculoskeletal Ultrasound & Chronic Tendonitis” will be presented by CMH board certified physician Juris Simanis, M.D., CAQSM, RMSK, FAAP.
Simanis is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond. He completed a residency in family practice and general medicine from Carilion Family Practice Residency Program in Roanoke, Virginia, and a fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Simanis is in practice at CMH Primary Care, Sports and Occupational Medicine Clinic in Bolivar.
A light lunch will be served and reservations are requested.
For more information or to register, visit conta.cc/2TeTHNI or call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or 888-328-6010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.