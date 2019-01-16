House of Hope’s annual Hope Ball is set for Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Ritzy Ranch, 4894 South 138th Road, Bolivar.
Doors will open and a silent auction kicks off at 5 p.m. The meal follows at 6, with speakers presenting at 7.
Gov. Mike Parson will be the headline speaker at this event, followed by Colleen Coble, director of Missouri Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb and a personal story from a survivor.
Tickets are $40 each and business sponsorships are welcome.
This year’s theme is “Removing the Mask” on domestic violence. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the event by wearing a mask or purchasing one at the door.
Proceeds from the event are used locally to support programs and services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
For more information about the Hope Ball, visit pchouseofhope.org or contact Jaimie Boltz, HOH volunteer coordinator, at 777-3229 or jaimie.boltz@pchouseofhope.org.
