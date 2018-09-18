Service: Monday, Sept. 17, at St. Michael's Cemetery, Fulton, Kansas, under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
Gwen Kennedy, 89, of Wheatland and formerly of Mapleton, Kansas, died Sept. 13, 2018, at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab, Hermitage.
She was born May 24, 1929, in Anaheim, California, to Boyce and Hazle Koger Mantooth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Edison Hill, second husband Glenn Woods and brother Joe Mantooth.
Gwen worked for Key Work Clothes from 1961 to 1977 in Fort Scott, Kansas, first as a sewing machine operator and later as plant manager.
In mid-1978, she took a transfer to Hermitage to open a Key Plant. She managed the plant until she retired on March 1, 1996.
She was mayor of Wheatland for eight years.
Gwen married Edison Hill on Jan. 5, 1944. He died July 8, 1977.
The couple had four children, Sue and Max Barney of Shawnee, Kansas, Billy and June Hill, Jeanie and Tom Hueston, all of Mapleton, Kansas, and Jeff and Melissa Hill of Fort Scott, Kansas.
Gwen married Glenn Woods of Wheatland in 1979. She has two surviving stepchildren from that marriage, Jeanette of California and Darrell Rife of Wheatland.
Gwen married Bob Kennedy of Wheatland on Feb. 22, 1995. She has three stepchildren from this marriage, Doug and Linda Kennedy of Rockville, Carolyn Pippins of Bolivar, and Joe and Leesa Kennedy of Wheatland.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Kennedy of the home; seven children; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law, Suzy Mantooth.
Graveside services were Monday, Sept. 17, at St. Michael's Cemetery, Fulton, Kansas, with Pastor Randy Smith officiating under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels, c/o McCarty Senior Center, 1948 Hwy. 54, Wheatland MO 65779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.