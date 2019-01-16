Fair Play boys basketball will get a chance to defend its tournament crown at Deepwater. The Hornets reached the championship game with its 67-45 win over second-seed Leeton in the semifinals of the Lakeland Tournament Thursday night, Jan. 10.
The Hornets trailed 17-16 after a period. Fair Play buzzed past the Bulldogs with a 19-11 second-quarter surge to lead 35-28 at the break. The Hornets stretched the lead to 49-37 after three periods and finished off the Dogs (7-4) with an 18-8 fourth-quarter run.
The Hornets (11-4) will play top-seed host Lakeland in the championship game. The 12-1 Vikings swept their pool easily with a 74-45 win over Sheldon and blasted Ballard 83-49 last week.
GB: Lakeland 64, Lady Hornets 36
Fair Play girls basketball will play for consolation honors at Lakeland after dropping its second pool game Thursday night. The Lady Hornets lost 64-36 to No. 3-ranked Lakeland.
The Lady Vikings (13-0) took control of the game early with a 25-5 first-quarter surge. The teams played even after that with Lakeland up 38-18 at the half and taking a 58-31 advantage through three periods.
Fair Play (2-11) faces Ballard in the consolation game. Also playing in the finals at Lakeland is the Humansville girls team against Sheldon for third place.
The finals at Deepwater were postponed Saturday, Jan. 12, due to inclement weather. A make-up date was not announced as of press time Tuesday.
The Hornets are off until Friday, Jan. 18, with a non-league game at Climax Springs.
Skyline Tournament
Warsaw 80, Cardinals 41
A repeat run to the Skyline Tournament title game was halted by second-seed Warsaw Thursday night at Urbana. The No. 10-ranked Cardinals fell 80-41 to the Class 3 Wildcats in the semifinals.
Warsaw (10-3) advanced to the championship game to play host Skyline.
Halfway (10-2) dropped to the third-place game and draw conference foe Weaubleau. The 7-4 Tigers lost their semifinal 63-50 to top-seed Skyline Thursday.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the boys’ finals were postponed due to the weather. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Urbana.
The girls finals were played Friday night, Jan. 11. Warsaw won consolation honors with its 46-45 win over Climax Springs. Weaubleau won the bronze 60-44 over Wheatland, and Fair Grove was the tourney champion, edging Skyline 51-50 in the championship game.
Halfway hosts Hermitage Friday, Jan. 18, for a Polk County League doubleheader.
Seymour Bank Winter Classic
Crane 64, Lady Panthers 26
Marion C. Early girls basketball dropped its opener at the Seymour Bank Winter Classic Thursday night. The Lady Panthers lost 64-26 to Crane.
The remaining games for MCE (4-9) with Rush Home School of Nixa and host Seymour were postponed with no make-up dates announced as of press time Tuesday.
The Panthers' games at Hartville were also postponed Friday night, Jan. 11. The teams will now play Monday, Jan. 28, at Hartville.
MCE travels to Humansville Thursday, Jan. 17, before hosting a Summit Conference matinee with Gainesville at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
