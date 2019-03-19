Fair Play baseball downed Humansville 4-2 Monday, March 18.
The Hornets entered the game after a 0-15 season opening loss to Marion C. Early Friday, March 15.
The team faced Wheatland Tuesday, March 19. The score was not available by press time. The team next heads to Dadeville Tuesday, March 26. Fair Play has a 5-8 record against Dadeville but has won the last two meetings.
Marion C. Early’s 15-0 win over Fair Play was the team’s first game of the season. The Panthers followed it with a 7-2 win over Weaubleau Monday.
They played again Tuesday, March 19, against Springfield Central. The score was not available by press time.
They next face Halfway in Morrisville Thursday, March 21. The Panthers have an 11-2 record against the Cardinals, but Halfway won the most recent matchup last year.
Humansville’s loss to Fair Play was in its first game of the season.
The team played Osceola Tuesday, March 19. The score was not available by press time.
The Tigers next head to Halfway Monday, March 25, where they hold an 11-4 record but have lost their last two games against the Cardinals, both in 2018.
Pleasant Hope dropped its first game of the season 1-6 to Marionville. The Pirates played Ash Grove and Stockton’s JV team Tuesday, March 19. The scores weren’t available by press time Tuesday.
They next face Humansville Tuesday, March 26. The teams last met in 2017 when Humansville won 11-1.
Halfway enters its season with Marion C. Early after several early games were rescheduled, according to MSHSAA’s calendar. The Cardinals netted an 18-5 record and a second place finish in Class 1 District 7 last year.
SOFTBALL
Pleasant Hope’s softball team won three games at the Mount Vernon tournament, downing Purdy 5-2, Sarcoxie 21-4 and Clever 15-5.
