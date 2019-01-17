Memorial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at First Christian Church in Bolivar.
Jeff Brunk, 64, died Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Kavanaugh Hospice House in Des Moines, lowa.
He was born in Maryville on June 26, 1954.
His hobbies included fishing, working on cars and riding his motorcycle.
Jeff is survived by a son, Jess and Holli Brunk of Alexandria, Louisiana; granddaughters Lesley, Jadyn and Jessica; a brother, Todd and Martha Brunk of Bolivar; a sister, Debbie and Terry Taubert of Bolivar; and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends scattered throughout the U.S.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his parents, Les “Murrell” Brunk and Mary Deffenbaugh Brunk; and his father- and mother-in-law, Kenneth Rose and Mary Oldham Rose.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at First Christian Church in Bolivar.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sling N Stones Ministries in Bolivar or Kavanaugh Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa.
