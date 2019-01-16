Bolivar girls swimming has hit the home stretch of its season with times starting to improve for the team.
At Bolivar’s recent meet Thursday, Jan. 10, in Springfield, coach Samantha Johnson said the girls posted their best times of the season.
Malerie Stanton swam a 26.19-second leg during the 50-meter freestyle in a relay, one second shy of a state meet qualifying time.
Also hitting the pool last week were Mackenzie Duncan, finishing fourth in the 200 IM, and Ashley Hopkins, placing sixth in the 500-meter freestyle after dropping 10 seconds from her previous season-best time.
The Lady Liberators are at the Webb City Invitational Saturday, Jan. 19.
The rest of the schedule is Jan. 21, at the Monett Invitational, featuring Big 8 schools and independents, the Springfield Invitational Jan. 26, and the Southwest Missouri Swimming Championships Feb. 1 and 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.