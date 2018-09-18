Service: Monday, Sept. 17, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with burial at Pemberton-Thornsberry Cemetery, Hawkeye.
Leo Leonard Benes, 87, of Bolivar died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in his home.
He was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Raymond, Nebraska, to Frank Benes and Gertrude Mahacheck Benes.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bolivar Ward.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sarah Benes; his second wife, Dorothy Benes; and a sister, Dorothy Trouba.
He is survived by two brothers, Alvin Benes of Florida and Vladimir Benes of Alaska, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A service was Monday, Sept. 17, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with Bishop Jason Barzee officiating. Burial was at Pemberton-Thornsberry Cemetery, Hawkeye.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
