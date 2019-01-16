Bolivar wrestling settled for the bronze for a third-straight weekend tournament Saturday, Jan. 12. The Liberators finished behind Neosho and Monett at the 15-team Branson Tournament, with two weight class champions and seven more grapplers finishing in the top-six.
Granite Cunningham (106, 25-3) won all five bouts at Branson to win the gold. Cunningham swept his pool with a pair of pins, then pinned Tyler Cartright of the host Pirates in 1 minute, 44 seconds in the quarterfinals. Another win by fall put Cunningham in the finals, as he pinned Landon Kivett of Neosho in 3:28 in the semifinals.
Cunningham finished off the day with an 8-3 decision over Tristan Stafford of Bentonville, Arkansas, in the championship bout. He is well over 100 wins for his career on the mats, picking up his 100th win at the state wrestling tournament in February 2018.
Hayden Burks (160, 29-0) kept his record perfect after winning all four matches Saturday. Burks won both pool matches by first-period pins and won his bracket opener by a fall in 3:32 over Kenyen Kieber of Springfield Parkview. In the final, Burks made quick work of Zane Sims of Bentonville with a win by fall in 1:13.
Drayton Huchteman (220, 19-8) was a silver winner at Branson last weekend. Huchteman won both pool matches by falls, then pinned Grant Hover of Seneca in 57 seconds to reach the final. In the gold medal bout, Huchteman lost by a fall in 2:48 to Zane Persinger of Neosho.
Canyon Cunningham (113, 21-7) placed third after a 4-1 record at Branson. C. Cunningham won three of his four pool matches, with a pin, 4-1 decision and a win via injury default. He dropped his pool finale to JT O'Rourke of Smithville by a 4-1 decision.
C. Cunningham bounced back to win the bronze-medal bout 8-5 over Hayden Crane of Neosho.
Bryce Brannon (HW, 10-8) placed fourth at Branson after finishing 2-2 on the day.
Bannon won his two pool bouts by pins, but dropped his final pool match to Tyler Huffman of Carl Junction by a fall. Bannon then lost 6-2 in overtime to Garret Kritz of Cassville in the third-place bout.
Also claiming medals were Zack Sokolik (120, 17-9) and Jacob Matlock (145, 16-9) finishing fifth, and Riley Hawk (132, 18-12) and Andrew Bunn (170, 15-16) placing sixth.
Also making the trip to Branson were Mason Taylor (126, 12-10), Logan Hawk (152, 15-11) and Garred Engle (195, 9-18).
Bolivar placed third with 250 points, 13 behind second-place Monett. Class 3 Neosho ran away with the title at Branson posting 381 points.
Bolivar Triangular
Liberators 45, Branson 30
Bolivar split a home triangular at the BHS auxiliary gym Thursday night, Jan. 10. The Liberators capped the evening with a 45-30 win over Branson.
Bolivar won seven of the 11 contested bouts against the Pirates. Riley Hawk got the Libs going with a pin of Branson's Jason Browning in 1:22. After a pair of Pirate wins pulled Branson closer in the team score, Logan Hawk got Bolivar rolling again with a pin of Austin Hadaller of Branson in 2:37. Burks made quick work of his opponent, pinning Alex Maldonado of the Pirates in 1:12.
Bolivar sealed the win with a pin by Huchteman in 1:57. In his varsity debut, Mason Rogers (HW) won the deciding match with a 2-1 decision over Samuel Wood of the Pirates on a third-period takedown. G. Cunningham added a win by fall in 3:20.
Carthage 48, Liberators 18
The Liberators were held to five match wins against Class 4 Carthage. The Tigers topped Bolivar 48-18 in the middle dual at the auxiliary gym.
G. Cunningham won his bout 8-2 over Braxdon Tate of Carthage, followed by a 12-7 win for C. Cunningham over Carlos Reyes of the Tigers. Riley Hawk posted a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Dagan Sappington of the Tigers.
Austin Coons blanked Carthage's Victor Salazar 5-0, and Burks pinned Trulyn Kendrick of the Tigers in 3:13. Bolivar lost by three pins, three opens and three major decisions against Carthage (20-1).
In the JV matches, Bolivar netted five wins against the Tigers. Thomas Pennington (120) split two bouts with Carthage, winning his second by a fall in 5:31.
Logan Rice (126) pinned his Tiger opponent in 3:36, and Ryan West (126) picked up a pair of wins against Carthage with a 12-8 decision and 17-5 major decision.
Logan Rowley (145) also got a win by a fall in 1:23 against the Tigers.
Bolivar (5-3) hosts Clinton and Willard for its final home duals Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Bolivar Middle School gym. This will be senior night for the BHS grapplers, with districts now under a month away.
