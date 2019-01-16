March
30 Open Competitor Test & Tune
Gates open at 2 p.m., Test & Tune 2-6 p.m.
April
6 Weekly Show, Season Opener
12-13 6th MLRA Spring Nationals
20 Weeky Show, Super Saver Night
27 Weekly Show, $5 Night
May
4 8th Impact Signs, Awning & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown
11 Weekly Show, NMI Night at the Races
18 Weekly Show, Ozarks Coca-Cola-Dr. Pepper Night at the Races
23-25 27th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100
June
8 Weekly Show, TA/Petro Night at the Races
15 Weekly Show, BH-FP Night at the Races
21-22 Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30.
28-30 3rd GEICO Off Road Shootout
July
4 Weekly Show, Casey's General Store Thursday Night Thunder w/ fireworks
13 13th CMH Diamond Nationals
20 Weekly Show, Veterans and Military Appreciation Night
27 Weekly Show, Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night
Sportsman Off Road side by side UTV racing
Aug.
3 10th USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout
17 Weekly Show, Fan Appreciation Night
24 Weekly Show, Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night
30-9/1 9th Diamond Drag Boat Nationals
31 MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial
Sept.
13-14 Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals
19-21 9th ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillen Memorial
Oct.
3-5 6th Big Buck 50
11-12 6th Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals
19 Monster Truck Nationals Night of Destruction
Event Times:
Gates open at 4 p.m., Pit Party at 5, Showtime at 7:05 unless noted.
For more information on Lucas Oil Speedway, go to lucasoilspeedway.com or call 282-5984. The speedway is located at 700 East Highway 54, Wheatland.
