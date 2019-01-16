2-4B Lucas Oil logo.jpg

March

30    Open Competitor Test & Tune

Gates open at 2 p.m., Test & Tune 2-6 p.m.

April

6    Weekly Show, Season Opener

12-13    6th MLRA Spring Nationals

20    Weeky Show, Super Saver Night

27    Weekly Show, $5 Night

May

4    8th Impact Signs, Awning & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown

11    Weekly Show, NMI Night at the Races

18    Weekly Show, Ozarks Coca-Cola-Dr. Pepper Night at the Races

23-25    27th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100

June

8    Weekly Show, TA/Petro Night at the Races

15    Weekly Show, BH-FP Night at the Races

21-22    Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30.

28-30    3rd GEICO Off Road Shootout

July

4    Weekly Show, Casey's General Store Thursday Night Thunder w/ fireworks

13    13th CMH Diamond Nationals

20    Weekly Show, Veterans and Military Appreciation Night

27    Weekly Show, Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night

    Sportsman Off Road side by side UTV racing

Aug.

3    10th USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout

17    Weekly Show, Fan Appreciation Night

24    Weekly Show, Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night

30-9/1    9th Diamond Drag Boat Nationals

31    MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial

Sept.

13-14    Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals

19-21    9th ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillen Memorial

Oct.

3-5    6th Big Buck 50

11-12    6th Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals

19    Monster Truck Nationals Night of Destruction

Event Times:

Gates open at 4 p.m., Pit Party at 5, Showtime at 7:05 unless noted.

For more information on Lucas Oil Speedway, go to lucasoilspeedway.com or call 282-5984. The speedway is located at 700 East Highway 54, Wheatland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.