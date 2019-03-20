For all of us who truly want to recycle, February was a great month with the reopening of our Polk County Recycling Center.
I’m sure most of you were really glad to see the inventory of recyclables downsized after we were able to once again visit the center. Thanks again to our commissioners for making this available to us.
Justin Barnhouse has had a busy first month of operation but seems to be holding up very well. He says he has had lots of positive feedback and encouragement. He would appreciate it if we could all make an effort to have our items sorted before we go there to help expedite the process.
“Probably about 80 percent have their items sorted before they come,” he said.
He also noticed significantly higher traffic on Saturdays and would encourage those of us who can to try to visit the center on Thursdays or Fridays.
With the new extended hours that are now available, I am hoping that opens up opportunities for folks that simply were not able to participate before.
Even though the weather wasn’t the best opening week, there were still over 180 of us who were thrilled to be there.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week at the location, just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The center accepts the same items as always. The complete list follows for your convenience:
- No. 1 and No. 2 plastics: Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles. No. 1 and No. 2 plastics should be sorted before arriving so they may be easily placed in the appropriate bin.
- Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Beverage cans go in a different bin than the other foil items.
- Tin cans: labels do not have to be removed.
- Glass: does not have to be separated by color.
- Cardboard items: do need to be flattened, but staples do not need to be removed. Also, cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine.
- Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin. Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin, with the book pages being added to the paper bin.
Other items that may be recycled are being accepted. Lawnmowers and small engines are accepted but must have their fluids drained. Christmas lights, wiring and electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances (such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers) and metal shelving are also being accepted. All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerant pumped out ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
Once again, try to help by having your clean items sorted prior to your arrival as that helps speed up the process for everyone. If you have any questions about recycling, just ask when you stop by the center.
As Justin bravely marches into another month of recycling, it wouldn’t hurt any of us to say thanks to him and to the team of Polk County commissioners for doing what they can to save the earth.
After all, we all have friends who live there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.