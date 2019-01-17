Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Old Union Cemetery, Stockton.
Vincent Wayne Haws of Bolivar went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Vincent was born on Aug. 31, 1937, to Ervin Haws and Alma Phillips Haws in Amboy, Illinois.
In 1978, while working at The Walnut in Kansas City, Missouri Vincent met Grace Elizabeth Riley. After a short courtship, Vincent and Grace were united in marriage in December 1978.
Vincent loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He enjoyed going to church on Sunday and putting together puzzles. Vincent was kind to all that knew him and had a smile that could fill a room.
Vincent is survived by his daughter, Martha Sudweeks of Branson; daughter Sandra Williston of Branson; grandson Damon Williston and wife Linda of Lockwood; granddaughter Cari Beth Wilkins and husband Able of Grain Valley; grandson Beau Williston of Wisconsin; great-grandchildren Camron and Hoturoa; and special friends Christie Beckley, Kimberly Moss, Jonathan Pate and Jenna Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Alma Haws; wife Grace Haws; daughter Ruby Jean Riley; and brothers Wilbur, Phillip, Delbert and Ernest Haws.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Old Union Cemetery, Stockton.
