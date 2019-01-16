Bolivar girls basketball gave coach Ryan Madison a belated Christmas present Thursday night, Jan. 10. The Lady Liberators outlasted visiting El Dorado Springs 39-30 for Madison’s 300th career coaching victory.
Madison was quick to credit players from the current Bolivar team, plus from his previous stops in northwest Missouri, for the milestone win.
“I’m obviously not smart enough to win 300 games without a lot of really good players,” Madison said. “I’ve been fortunate to be at Stanberry, Lafayette and now here to have some coachable kids. They work really hard. I’ve built some relationships with some special kids. I’m just grateful that they let me coach them.”
The game was a defensive battle between the Class 3 Lady Bulldogs and Bolivar. The teams were even 12-12 after a period. Bolivar gave itself some breathing room with a 9-4 second-quarter run. BHS was up 21-16 at the half.
“We started off a little shaky but then we started to buckle down defensively in the second half,” Madison said. “I’m proud of the way our kids made adjustments and played against (Reese Schaaf), who is going to be a good player. I’m pretty happy with the win.”
The Lady Liberators stretched the cushion to nine points after three quarters, 31-22. El Do (10-5) made a push in the fourth quarter. The Lady Dogs opened the period on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to three points at 33-30 midway through the final stanza.
“It felt like a couple of times we had a chance to build up more of a lead,” Madison said. “We missed some easy lay ups. (El Do) has some size and length that hurt us a little. We had a tough time scoring over them. We just got to get better everyday. Defensively in the first half, we didn’t show how good of a defensive team we are. In the second half, we did.”
Bolivar found the shooting touch at the right time, closing out the game with six unanswered points on a Hannah Newcomb basket and free throws by Lexi Berry.
Bolivar shot 33 percent on the evening, paced by Berry and Rheagan Hancock with 13 points each. Newcomb pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, while the BHS defense forced 13 El Do turnovers.
“Rheagan is a good shooter,” Madison said. “She doesn’t get enough credit for how good she can shoot the ball.”
Two Lady Dogs hit double figures, led by Tevi Gurley with 13 points and four rebounds. El Do held a slight advantage on the boards 28-24 and shot 36 percent for the game.
The JV Lady Liberators picked up a 25-16 win over El Dorado Springs Thursday night.
Bolivar led 17-5 at the half and held off a Lady Dogs rally in the second half to secure the win.
“Our JV hasn’t played many games, but they’re getting better. If you watched our JV play Lebanon and watch them play now, they’re a ton better,” Madison said. “I give those kids a lot of credit. They don’t get a lot of minutes, but they get to sit back and watch and enjoy the few minutes they do get. I appreciate all they do, and they help our varsity get better every day, too. It was good for them to get a win tonight and show they’re getting better every day.”
Ashtynn Russell led the Lady Libs with nine points, followed by Audrey Graves at seven points.
Tristyn Marshall, Hanna Wilburn, Dani Ogle and Gurley all led the El Do JV team with three points.
Bolivar (7-6) continues its host tournament Wednesday night, Jan. 16. Bolivar draws 2-7 Springfield Hillcrest Wednesday before closing out the tourney with defending champion Camdenton (10-5) Thursday night, Jan. 17. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
“Camdenton beat us already,” Madison said. “It’s going to be a good tournament with three good teams. We’ve been fortunate this year to play three good teams to get better. Hopefully on our home floor, we can come out and get ourselves a championship.”
The JV play the same opponents at 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.
“That’ll get them some more games. It’s not a lot of fun to going to practice every day and not getting to play. Hopefully, they will get more experience and get better,” Madison said.
BMS boys sweep Fair Grove
Bolivar Middle School boys basketball basketball posted a pair of wins over visiting Fair Grove Thursday night.
The seventh-grade Liberators (8-2) edged the Eagles 37-34 at BMS.
Bolivar trailed 21-17 at the half but broke back on top with a 9-3 third-quarter run. BMS took a 26-23 lead to the final stanza and held off the Fair Grove rally.
Kanyon Degraffenreid led the Libs with 10 points, followed by Trenton Patke and Damean Young at six points each.
The eighth-grade Liberators (12-0) stayed undefeated with a 45-23 walloping of Fair Grove.
BMS got off to its usual fast start up 16-3 after a period. Fair Grove played even with BMS the next two periods, as the Libs led 27-12 at the break. BMS finished off the Eagles with a 9-3 run in the final stanza.
Kaden Griswold and Kyle Pock both paced BMS with 13 points. Jack Larimore added seven points.
Both BMS teams are at the Buffalo Tournament this week and cap the season next Monday, Jan. 21, at Ozark.
MSHOF Classic postponed
Bolivar’s game with Harrisonville at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic at Southwest Baptist University was postponed Saturday night, Jan. 12, due to inclement weather. A make-up date was not announced as of press time Tuesday.
The Liberators travel to Willard Friday, Jan. 18, for a triple-header with the 8-6 Tigers.
