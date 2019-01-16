The Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar has a holiday walk coming up next week and flag football sign ups that end in February.
MLK Dream Walk
The MLK Dream Walk will happen Monday, Jan. 21, starting at 9 a.m. at the Bolivar Y. The walk will be from the Y, east along West Broadway Street (Mo. 32) to the Polk County Courthouse.
The walk will honor the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his life's example of non-violence and opposition to poverty and racism.
NFL Flag Football sign-ups start
NFL Flag Football season is coming up at the Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar. In a Facebook post, the Y said, "We focus on teamwork in a positive and structured environment."
Players ages 5 to 9 can sign up with a fee of $50 for Y members and $70 for non-members. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 1, with games starting March 2.
Parents can sign up their kids at the Y at 1710 W. Broadway Street, or sign up online at orymca.org/bolivar-flag-football.
Polar Bear Run Feb. 16
The 40th Annual Polar Bear Run hosted by the Roy Blunt YMCA is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 16.
Runners can choose from a 5K or 10K, starting at the Southwest Baptist University student union.
Runners who register by Feb. 8 will receive a sweatshirt.
Race packets will be available at the SBU student union on race day. The 5K costs $25 before the race and $30 the day of the event for YMCA members. The 10K is $35 if you preregister, and $40 on race day for Y members.
Non-members race fees are $30 preregistration, $35 on the day of the race for the 5K, and $40 preregistration and $45 on race day for the 10K.
For more information on these events, contact executive director Paula Shepard at 727-0884.
The Roy Blunt YMCA, Bolivar, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
