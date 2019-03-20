JEFFERSON CITY — A bipartisan effort to give parole boards more discretion in releasing inmates who’ve been model prisoners received strong support during a Senate hearing last week. Senate Bill 8 and Senate Bill 74, proposed by Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, and Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, respectively, would effectively eliminate required minimum sentences for most felonies.
Under current statutes, all classes of felonies have some form of required minimum prison terms, according to research provided by the Senate.
These bills would allow parole board members to take facts from individual cases into account when deciding whether or not to parole, instead of following minimum requirements.
Prisoners would only be considered for parole in this way if their offense was not “heinous” — defined as “hatefully or shockingly evil” — and had no heinous motive, did not involve threat of violence or actual physical harm to another individual, and if they have been a model prisoner.
Senate Bill 8 lists various crimes that would not be eligible for parole, such as murder, kidnapping, DUI, hindering prosecution and resisting arrest.
The bills received support from multiple organizations, including the Missouri Department of Corrections, the ACLU of Missouri, the Missouri Catholics Conference as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Eric Zahnd, Platte County prosecutor, testified in favor of the bill, calling it a part of “common-sense criminal justice reform.”
Zahnd said this bill would help prioritize public safety, budgetary concerns and the rehabilitation efforts of correctional institutions and incarcerated individuals.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, had concerns over the bill potentially allowing nonviolent drug offenders to be paroled.
Onder recounted the time he was robbed at gunpoint. He said he has more mercy for the man who robbed him than he does for someone trying to sell drugs to his kids.
Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, echoed Onder’s concerns, saying he doesn’t like the bill potentially giving leniency to repeat offenders.
Supervising editor is Mark Horvit.
