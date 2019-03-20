A phone-in public meeting is planned for next week in which area residents can call and ask questions about plans to rehabilitate the Mo. 64 bridge over Lindley Creek west of Louisburg in 2020.
According to a MoDOT news release, project experts will be available from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, by calling 829-8008.
Project details, including a detour map, are available by visiting the project web page found at modot.org/route-64lindley-creek-bridge-rehabilitation. There is a link to provide comments or ask questions on the website.
MoDOT plans to remove deteriorating concrete from the bridge deck and driving surface and replace it with a new driving surface during a project scheduled for construction during 2020. Mo. 64 will be closed for several weeks during the work.
Along with the bridge work, contractor crews will install new guardrail at the bridge ends.
A signed detour will be set up during construction. The detour will use Polk County Rt. D, Rt. C and Rt. P to get around the closing of Mo. 64.
The bridge was built in 1975. During the past several years, the deck has deteriorated to the point where major work must be done to extend the life of the bridge, the release said.
The total project cost is estimated at $512,000, the release said.
