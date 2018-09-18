Service: Monday, Sept. 17, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship in Bolivar. Burial will take place at a later date in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Muriel Kelley, 81, of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility in Bolivar.
Muriel was born Jan. 1, 1937, to Lancelot and Rheta Miller Hilderbrand.
Born in Colorado, she spent much of her childhood moving around between logging camps where her father worked.
She graduated with an associate’s degree from Southwest Baptist College and later attended Colorado A&M where she found the love of her life, Philip Kelley. The two were married back at home in Colorado on May 30, 1959. They soon moved to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, for work and began their family.
Muriel spent much of her adult life raising her two sons, Warren and Lionel. As the boys grew older, Muriel spent much of her time volunteering to make her community a safer place. She gave her time to several church and local organizations such as Polk County Social Ministries, Alpha House and the Turning Point of Lincoln County, Wyoming.
Muriel knew her time on Earth should not be taken for granted and did everything she could to leave a lasting impact.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, E. Philip Kelley.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Lionel Kelley and wife Sheri of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Warren Kelley of St. Louis and her four grandchildren, Bethany Kelley, Daniel Kelley, Nathan Kelley and Laura Kelley. She is also survived by her siblings, Gale Crain, Richard Hilderbrand, Jimmy Hilderbrand, Mary Hilderbrand and Gerald Tilley.
Services for Muriel Kelley were Monday, Sept. 17, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship in Bolivar. Burial will take place at a later date in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
