Southwest Baptist University is set to welcome a new group of students to its Bolivar campus later this month.
According to an SBU news release, the Missouri State Board of Nursing granted initial approval for SBU to begin a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on the Bolivar campus after a successful site visit from the board on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
“We are extremely excited about this addition to the Bolivar campus of Southwest Baptist University,” SBU President Dr. Eric A. Turner said in the release. “The nursing program is a very obvious articulation of our mission to equip students to be caring Bearcats — to be the hands and feet of our Lord. I am grateful for the countless hours spent by our faculty, staff and administration to ensure this long-term dream has become reality. This is an important milestone as we endeavor to be the shining example of a Christian university to a hurting world.”
The state board approved an enrollment of 24 students to the Don and Carrie Babb Department of Nursing for the 2019 nursing cohort, the release said. Subsequent cohorts may admit up to 30 students.
The first class of 24 students will begin on Jan. 23.
The release said the pre-licensure BSN program has four full-time faculty:
• Nancy Delmont, MSN, RN, CNE, an instructor of nursing and the department chair. She has 22 years of professional nursing experience and seven years of experience in nursing education. She has a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Western Governors University and is certified by the National League for Nursing as a nurse educator.· Heather Daulton, MSN, RN, an instructor of nursing with more than 10 years’ experience in nursing education in the Associate of Science in Nursing program on SBU’s Springfield campus. She has a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Missouri State University.
• Blair Stockton, MSN, RN, OCN, an instructor of nursing with previous experience nursing education, most recently in the Associate of Science in Nursing program on SBU’s Springfield campus. She has a Master of Science in Nursing Education from SBU and is certified as an oncology nurse.
• Julie Wilken, MSN, RN, the Learning Resource Center and Simulation Center Coordinator with previous experience in nursing education, simulation, cardiology and quality improvement. She has a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Western Governors University.
In preparation for the pre-licensure nursing program, the release said a capital fundraising campaign raised more than $1.1 million for renovation of a state-of-the-art simulation lab and learning resource center.
The renovated space on the second floor of the Jester Learning and Performance Center also includes classrooms, computer labs and office space for the nursing faculty.
“Our simulation center will provide students with real-life experiences in a safe learning environment to prepare them for practice in a complex healthcare environment,” said Delmont in the release.
Through education in the pre-licensure program, students will earn a bachelor’s degree that prepares them for the licensure examination to become a registered nurse, according to the release.
“Students will benefit from SBU’s Christian, liberal arts curriculum that provides a strong biblical foundation and enhances problem-solving and critical-thinking skills,” the release said.
The release said SBU has been providing non-residential nursing education at its Springfield campus since 1996.
“The pre-licensure BSN program on the Bolivar campus provides students with an option for nursing education in a traditional college setting where they can experience residential and campus life,” the release said.
For more information about the pre-licensure program, contact Delmont by phone at 328-1553, by email at ndelmont@SBUniv.edu or visit SBUniv.edu/explore and click on “Nursing (Pre-licensure BSN).”
