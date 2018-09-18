A single-vehicle crash on Mo. 13 near Rt. U early Tuesday morning has left a child dead and six others injured, all from one Nebraska family.
According to Lt. Roger Barron with the Bolivar Police Department, an 11-year-old female was fatally injured at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, when the 1993 Chevy Suburban she was riding in left the right side of southbound Mo. 13 south of the Rt. U intersection.
Barron said the Chevy’s driver, Maria Borland, 40, of Lincoln, Nebraska, overcorrected the vehicle, which then traveled off the left side of the roadway into loose gravel, which is part of a construction project at the intersection.
The vehicle overturned multiple times in the median before coming to rest upright on its wheels, Barron said.
The 11-year-old was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, he said. She was transported to Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Two passengers, who were ejected as the vehicle overturned, were critically injured. They were airlifted from the scene and taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
According to Polk County Coroner Melissa Britton, they were both flown via air ambulance to St. Louis Children's Hospital sometime Tuesday.
Barron said the remaining people in the Chevy had to be extricated and were transported to Cox South.
Two remain in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Borland and one other person, who suffered lacerations and contusions, have been released, Britton said.
Aside from Borland, the crash’s other victims are all juveniles, including a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female. Barron did not release the names of any of the juvenile victims, including the deceased 11-year-old girl.
He said their mother, Borland, was taking the family to Silver Dollar City in Branson.
The Chevy was totaled and towed from the scene by B & B Wrecker in Bolivar.
Several agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bolivar City Fire Department, Morrisville Fire Protection District, Citizens Memorial Hospital Emergency Services and Cox Health Emergency Services, assisted on scene, Barron said.
He said crews shut down the southbound lanes of Mo. 13 for about three hours.
Barron did not give a cause of the crash, saying it is still under investigation.
