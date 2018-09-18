Pleasant Hope’s Pirate Power Band is looking for sponsors for its upcoming Pirate Power Classic marching and indoor color guard competition on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Last year, the band hosted its first marching band festival with six schools from around the state — including Rich Hill, Eugene, Mansfield, Hartville, Gainesville and Marionville — showing up and showing off their skills. The schools marched down Pleasant Hope’s Pirate Lane and joined at a Battle of the Bands at the school’s football stadium.
Band Director Randall Bearden wants to make this year’s event even bigger by adding more schools and an indoor color guard competition.
While sponsors can donate at three different levels — $175 for the gold level, $150 for the black level and $100 for the white level — donations of all sizes are welcome.
Bearden said funds will be used for judges’ fees, concessions and administrative costs.
The students are also raising funds for an upcoming trip to Nashville to march in the city’s Christmas parade. To learn more or donate to the cause, visit the band’s Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/pirate-power-band-nashville-2018.
For more information, contact Bearden by email at rbearden@phr6.org or by phone at 267-2271.
