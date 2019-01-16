“I was glad to be available and support Mike in prayer,” the Rev. Billy Russell said.
Russell prayed for wisdom and justice, among other things, at the Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 10, in Jefferson City.
The Bolivar pastor’s 20-year relationship with Gov. Mike Parson includes serving as lead pastor of First Baptist Church for the last 13 years, where the governor and First Lady Teresa Parson attend church, Russell said. Several months before the event, Russell was invited to pray at the more than 60-year-old event.
“I talk to God all the time. I’m just going to talk to God in front of these people,” Russell said of his event preparation.
Russell also prayed for protection, health, strength, compassion and similar things during the event, he said. He also thanked God for the governor and first lady, in addition to their willingness to serve.
He specifically prayed for continued strength and energy to listen and build coalitions, Russell said.
In addition to Russell’s prayer, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson delivered a keynote address and the governor spoke, according to the event website.
“Our governor spoke about how important his spiritual life is,” Russell said, adding it was the most significant statement of the morning.
It was important for the people of Missouri to hear about the governor’s relationship with God, he said. People can have confidence in the governor’s leadership, he said.
Even with a strong stance, Gov. Parson is not “heavy-handed,” Russell said.
“He will stand for what he believes in and is respected even if he’s disagreed with,” Russell said.
The governor’s lengthy history in the Capitol is one of respect, Russell said.
Russell values the governor’s personal relationship, in addition to respecting him as a leader, he said. To introduce Russell, Gov. Parson led the audience to believe he met Russell while on duty as the former Polk County Sheriff before stating their introduction did not have to do with the law, Russell said.
“I’m glad to be part of the prayer team for the Parsons,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.