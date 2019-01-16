CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brittany Nichole Persinger, born 1986, Springfield; class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person; summons issued; due in court Feb. 6.
Justin Eugene Cristoffer, born 1984, Devils Elbow; class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Justin Guy Rogers, 32, Bolivar; class E felony DWI - physical injury; warrant issued; $7,500 bond.
Harold Wayne Howard, born 1964, Urbana; class C felony DWI - chronic; class E felony operated a vehicle without a valid license - third and subsequent offense; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Curtis Frederick Strange, born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant served; $45,000 bond; due in court Jan. 16.
Danyalle Elaine Bailey, born 1993, Dunnegan; class D felony stealing - $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Jan. 23.
Ellis Howard Brown III, born 1987, Bolivar; class D felony DWI - aggravated; warrant served; $10,000 bond; due in court Jan. 16.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Anthony Maxwell Akins Jr., Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21.
Mathew Thomas Algiere, El Dorado Springs; defective equipment; $173.
Byron Parker Aston, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; no insurance; $111; failure to display plates; $71.
Macy Jane Boyd, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Michael Lee Chapin, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, 1 year probation.
Kelly Renee Collins, Bolivar; speeding; $56.
Lindsey R. Creek, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, 1 year probation.
Jesse Conway Crouch, Branson; no seat belt; $10.
Randy Lee Culbertson, Fair Play; defective equipment; $148 and court costs.
Gregory Daniel Deschler, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 and court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Matthew T. Dillon, Cabot, Arkansas; possession of marijuana; $200.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Trent Austin Doss, Pleasant Hope; driving while revoked or suspended; $78.
Kenzie Kay Dunaway, Springfield; defective equipment; $128 and court costs.
Penelope Jo Ege, Elkland; no insurance; $61.
Aaron Ray Fears, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41.
Robert John Harris, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kristi Jan Haynes, Ash Grove; defective equipment; $148 and court costs.
Crystal Lynn Heuser, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $71; no insurance; $111; failure to display plates; $21.
Alan Michael Higgins, Humansville; no insurance; $111; driving without a valid license; $91.
Christopher James Isenberger, Elkland; failure to register vehicle; $31 plus court costs.
Danielle Rae Jones, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, 1 year probation.
Heather Lynn Kilgore, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Andrew Lance Kitchener, Kansas City; speeding; $300.
Dana R. Knight, Ozark; defective equipment; $173.
Christina Marie Martin, Halfway; failure to properly affix plates; $21; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, 1 year probation.
Lane Daniel Mashburn, Bolivar; defective equipment; $150.
Charles Norman Millsap, Stockton; possession of liquor by minor; $100.
Kasondra Lynn Moore, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100.
Mindy Jane Mulheron, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $148 and court costs.
Cynthia Lee Newsom, Fair Grove; no insurance; $111 and court costs.
Anthony Ray Penington, El Dorado Springs; no insurance; $61.
Charley Gail Phillips, Bolivar; passing bad checks; $75.
Brian Todd Rabineau, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Justin R. Ramirez, Bolivar; possession of wildlife illegally; $57.
Marcelino Valadez Santos, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100; driving without a valid license; $61; careless and imprudent driving; $41.
Timothy James Franklin Stracener Jr., Elkland; failure to display plates; $21; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, 1 year probation.
Margaret Ann Taylor, Flemington; assault; suspended imposition of sentence, 2 years probation.
Rachel Denae Taylor, Aldrich; following too closely; suspended imposition of sentence.
Andrey Petrovich Todirash, Sedalia; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, 1 year probation; speeding; $300; failure to display plates; $21.
Samantha L. Van De Walle, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; $31.
Megan Lilly Ann Vance, Walnut Grove; failure to display plates; $21; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41.
Crystal Dawn Walters, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; no insurance; $61.
Justin Xavier Washington, Neosho; no seat belt; $10.
Kristen Diana Wiley, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 and court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Ryan James Wilson, Bolivar; speeding; $85.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Thompson, Archie and Thompson, Kathy to Red Brick Center LLC; STR 12-31-22 E/Sw/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/189 Ff Tract D-Part E1/2 E1/2 Swsw W/Easement.
Killingsworth, Roscoe and Killingsworth, Barbara to Friends of Bolivar Parks and Friends of Dunnegan Park; Lt 3 Bl 6 Clarks Addition Pb2/5 Ff North 60'.
Killingsworth, Roscoe and Killingsworth, Barbara to Mdk96 LLC; Lt II Hendricks Addition Bolivar Ff Beg5' South Of Nw Corner 114' X 70' Lt 23 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 24 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 25 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 26 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9.
Killingsworth, Roscoe and Killingsworth, Barbara to MDK96 LLC; Bl 3 Clarks Addition Pb2/5 Ff Beg At Ne Corner.
Taylor, Martha Jayne to Sapp, Nancy R. Trust; Str 18-35-22 /Sw/Ne Ff Beg 1590' North+ 200' West Of Se Corner.
Painter, Marjorie Lynn and Erwin, Marjorie Lynn and Painter, Michael Dean to Painter, Marjorie Lynn; Lt 67 Pleasant Hope Original Ff Parcel Off North End156' X 75' Lt 67 Pleasant Hope Original Ff Beg75' South Of Nw Corner.
Tarka, Peter to Sharp E. Construction LLC; Lt 11 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 Pb8/172.
Eikcam Enterprises LLC to Price, Nicholas and Price, Ashlee; Str 2-33-23 /W/Sw Ff Beg 482' West 1150' North 300' West + 300' North Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Shoemaker, Carol J. and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Dennis L. Shoemaker; Str 9-35-24 /E/Se Str 10-35-24 /Sw/Sw.
Centre Trustee Corp. and Vancamp, Phillip and Vancamp, Margaret to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc.; $113,847.44 Str 31-33-21 //Sw Ff Beg At The Ne Corner.
Campbell, Steve to McCoy, Brandon; Str 18-32-21 //Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/9 Ff Tract C-Beg At The Se Corner Str 19-32-21 //Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/9 Ff Tract C-Beg At Se Corner Of Sw Section18 Str 19-32-21 //Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs14/202 Ff Beg At The Ne Corner.
Van Elsen, James N. and Van Elsen, Beth Ann to Gates, Kelly R. and Gates, Susan D.; Lt 6 Sunny Acres 16-32-22 Pb6/87A.
Nation, John T. and Nation, Barbara K. to Nation, John T. and Nation, Barbara K; Lt 1 Tin Town Terrace24-32-21 Pb3/17 Lt 2 Tin Town Terrace24-32-21 Pb3/17.
Morris, Delbert Guy III and Morris, Christine N. to Scott, Roy R. Trust and Scott, Estella M. Trust; Lt 1 Bl 17 Gages Addition Humansville Lt 2 Bl 17 Gages Addition Humansville Lt 3 Bl 17 Gages Addition Humansville Lt 4 Bl 17 Gages Addition Humansville.
Hannon, Bo to Scott, Roy R. Trust and Scott, Estella M Trust; Lt 17 Inlet Village B Subdivision Pb3/20 Ff W/Well Agreement Lt 18 Inlet Village B Subdivision Pb3/20 Ff W/Well Agreement.
Justus, Quincy A. to Scott, Roy R. Trust and Scott, Estella M. Trust; Lt 122 Bl 9 Johnsons Continued Addition Pb2/19 Lt 123 Bl 9 Johnsons Continued Addition Pb2/19.
Mitaru, Vichente and Mitaru, Gabriela to Mcmann, Timothy and Mcmann, Amy M.; Str 11-32-23 W/Nw/Se Ff Beg At Nw Corner 594' X 660'.
Truitt, Darlene to Clements, Jay M. and Clements, Stacie E.; Lt 18 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 Pb7/129 Lt 19 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 Pb7/129 Ff Beg At Ne Corner.
Clements, Jay M. and Clements, Stacie E. to Clark, Cynthia A.; Lt 3 Bl 4 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 Pb8/135.
Wilson, Tyler and Wilson, Tina and Schroeder, Marlisa K. and Schroeder, Steve to Sperry, Dave; Lt 6 Old Farm Estates 32-32-21 Pb7/110.
Box, Willie R. to Box, William R. Trust; Str 22-32-24 /Ne/Ne Ac 10 Ff Beg At Sw Corner.
Everly, Lisa D. to Everly, Lisa D. Trust; Str 2-33-23 /Nw/Sw Ff Tract B Pb8/175-Beg 2639' North Of SE Corner SWSW.
Eigsti, Willis John and Eigsti, Sheila Dawn and Eigsti, Darwin John and Eigsti, Renae Dawn and Eigsti, Dylan Earl and Eigsti, Ashley Rose and Eigsti, Devon Paul, and Eigsti, Brenda Kay to Eigsti, Willis John and Eigsti, Sheila Dawn and Eigsti, Darwin John and Eigsti, Renae Dawn and Eigsti, Dylan Earl and Eigsti, Ashley Rose and Eigsti, Deven Paul and Eigsti, Brenda Kay; Str 25-35-21 /W/Sw Ff Less One Acre Off Nw Corner Str 25-35-21 /Se/Sw Str 25-35-21 /W/Ne Str 25-35-21 /Nw/Se Str 25-35-21 /Ne/Sw Str 25-35-21 /Nw/Sw Ac 1 Ff 1 Acre Out Of Nw Corner.
Carter, Carl A. Trust and Carter, Jill Trustee to Eigsti, Willis John and Eigsti, Sheila Dawn and Eigsti, Darwin John and Eigsti, Renae Dawn and Eigsti, Dylan Earl and Eigsti, Ashley Rose and Eigsti, Devon Paul and Eigsti, Brenda Kay; Str 23-35-21 //Se Ff Less 800' X 817' Beg At Se Corner.
Olson, Brian K. and Olson, Debra J. to Olson, Brian K. and Olson, Debra J.; Lt 1 River Bluff 10-33-22 Pb7/26 Lt 2 River Bluff 10-33-22 Pb7/26. Whiteley, Terry A. and Whiteley, Sherry L. Trust to Whiteley, Terry A. Trust and Whiteley, Sherry L. Trust; Str 9-31-22 //Sw Ff Beg At Se Corner 568' X 230'.
Buckner, David and Buckner, Naomi to Stevens, B. Jay Trust and Stevens, S. Paige Trust; Str 24-33-24 /E/Sw Ff Less Beg At Se Corner.
Dalton, Daniel J. Jr. and Dalton, Kimberly K. to Dalton, Daniel J. Jr. and Dalton, Kimberly K.; Lt 16 West Catalpa Estates 3rd Pb7/189.
DCBC LLC to Cribbs, Payton and Cribbs, Tessa; Str 29-34-22 /S/Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs14/401 Ff Beg At Nw Corner.
Case, Norma J. Trust to Rains, Scott L. and Rains, Tanja; Lt 32 Southwest Estates 2nd Pb3/38.
Ankrom, Logan Neal, Ankrom, Haleigh and Bruce, Haleigh to Ankrom, Logan Neal and Ankrom, Haleigh; Str 11-33-24 //Se Ff Less 10 Acres Off West Side Nwse + Less Beg At Se Corner Sese Str 14-33-24 //Ne Ac 1 Ff 1 Acre Square Out Of Ne Corner Str 17-33-24 /Sw/Se Ff East 10 Acres Lying South Of Branch Less 1 Acre Out Of Nw Corner.
Eigsti, Willis J. Eigsti, Sheila D., Eigsti, Darwin and Eigsti, Renae to Eigsti, Darwin and Eigsti, Renae; Lt 6 Str 3-34-21 /E/Ne.
Ford, Alexander A. and Ford, Karen to Carlson, Lester J. and Carlson, Sandra L.; Lt 1 Remington Ranch 33-33-22 Pb7/88.
Olinger, Robert to Olson, William A. and Olson, Pamela J.; Lt 6 Str 1-34-24 /W/Nw Ff Beg At Nw Corner208.7' X 626.1' Lt 7 Str 1-34-24 /W/Nw Ff Lying On Westerly Side Of Road.
Circuit Court of Polk County and Quinn, Roberta Joyce Estate to Quinn, John Larkin; Str 1-34-22 /Ne/Se Ff Part Of Nese.
Cossins, Richard and Cossins, Goldie to Cossins, Carl Richards III and Cossins, Tracy; Lt 2 Stone Ridge 26-32-23 Pb9/73.
Darby, Waylyn K. and Darby, Lisa to Sherry, Zachary and Moore, Bailey; Lt 14 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar Ff Beg On North Line.
Condon, Zachary Cole, Condon, Rain Roxann and Chapman, Rain Roxann to Hansen, Loren C.; Lt 3 High Point Ridge Estates 21-33-24 Pb7/123. Crites, Lisa and Crites, Keavin to Matti, Richard Jr. and Matti, Rachel; Lt 20 BL B Elmwood Park Bolivar.
Macioce, John Trust and Macioce, Christopher L Trustee to Maces Properties LLC; Str 5-31-23 /Se/Sw Ac 40 Str 8-31-23 //Ne Ac 160. Francka, Darrell E. and Francka, Cynthia A to Francka, Darrell E. Trust Francka, Cynthia A.Trust; Str 35-33-22 //Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs4/239 Ff Beg At Sw Corner.
Wainscott, Victor E. and Wainscott, Linda M to Wainscott, Victor E. Trust and Wainscott, Linda M. Trust; Str 12-33-23 /Nw/Sw Ff Beg 28 Rods Rods + 5' West Of Ne Corner 200' X 85.78'.
Ellis, Truman Mike to Jordan LLC; Str 6-31-21 /Se/Ne Str 5-31-21 /Sw/Nw Ff 6 Acres Off West Side Lying West Of Road Less Beg At Sw Corner. Bank Of America NA to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development; Lt 17 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 Pb8/73.
Quinn, Roberta Joyce Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Quinn, John Larkin; Str 5-34-22 /Ne/Se Ff Beg At Sw Corner 610' X 330'.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Dec. 1
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Mo. 13.
• A suspect was arrested after shoplifting was reported in the 2000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 2000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A Morrisville woman was transported to a hospital for an evaluation after officers responded to a woman sitting in a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Mt. Gilead Road.
• Brittany Ann Myers, 28, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
• Jessica Marie Colburn-Cowden, 35, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 2
• A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Assault was reported on North Park Place.
• Mygeish Dennis, 23, was arrested on a warrant on West Walnut Street.
• A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Lillian Avenue.
• Alicia Ann Gray, 35, was arrested on a warrant on West South Street.
• A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
• Kali Skye Thurman, 17, was arrested on a warrant near Aldrich Road and Oakland Street.
Monday, Dec. 3.
• A 20-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Pike Avenue.
• A past theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of West Austin Street.
• A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI near Mo. 13 and Rt. U.
• Lucas Emery Lynch, 38, was arrested on a warrant near East Division Street and Rt. D.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Elgin Avenue.
• A Bolivar man was transported to a hospital for an evaluation after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Locust Street for a well-being check.
• Jeremy Ray Eugene Strutton, 28, was a arrested on a warrant on West Jackson Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
• A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and property damage after officers responded to the 1900 block of South Wommack Avenue.
• Nicole L. Jackson, 30, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
• Clifford S. Dixson, 39, was arrested on a warrant on West Buffalo Street.
Thursday, Dec. 6
• Nichole E. Moorehead, 26, was arrested on a warrant on Rt. FF, Halfway.
• A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on South Wommack Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 7
• Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of North Stonebriar Place.
• Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1900 block of South Wommack Avenue.
• A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on South Springfield Avenue.
• Jeremy Allen Bartlett, 37, was a arrested on a warrant on East Buffalo Street.
Saturday, Dec. 8
• A missing person was reported in the 1400 block of East Laverne Street. The person was later found.
• Nicholas Latiker, 34, was arrested on a warrant on South Wommack Avenue.
• Brooke A. Fox, 34, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 9
• Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Market Avenue.
• A past physical domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of North Chicago Avenue.
• Theft was reported near the 1900 block of South Hartford Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Auburn Street.
• A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after officers responded to the 200 block of West Auburn Street.
• A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended near South Killingsworth Avenue and West Aldrich Road.
• Sklyer D. Storment, 17, was arrested on a warrant on East Broadway Street.
Monday, Dec. 10
• A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Hartford Avenue.
• Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of South Baron Drive.
• Theft was reported near the 2500 block of South Mesa Drive.
• A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after officers responded to the 200 block of West Auburn Street.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of East College Street.
• A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault on North Market Avenue.
• A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended on South Hartford Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
• Eugene Green III was arrested in the 600 block of South Boston Place on warrants.
• Found property was reported in the 2000 block of West Broadway Street and taken to the Bolivar Police Department.
• Burglary was reported in the 600 block of North Lemmon Road.
• A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on East College Street.
• A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the 400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fleeing arrest near East Buffalo Street and South Boston Avenue.
• Jimmy Lloyd Jones, 57, was arrested on a warrant near South Morrisville Road and West Aldrich Road.
• Shawn Clyde Pierson, 42, was arrested on a warrant on Farm Road 2, Brighton.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
• A verbal domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of West Walnut Street.
• Domestic assault was reported near the 300 block of West Walnut Street.
• Indecent exposure was reported near the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child on West Walnut Street.
Thursday, Dec. 13
• Burglary was reported near the 900 block of West Fair Play Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Austin Street.
• A burglary not in progress was reported in the 900 block of South Lillian Avenue.
• An ex-parte violation was reported in the 200 block of West Walnut Street.
Friday, Dec. 14
• Stormie Watson, 22, was arrested near South Clark Avenue and West South Street on two warrants and suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
• Littering was reported in the 1100 block of South Lillian Avenue.
• Domestic assault was reported near the 300 block of South Lillian Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of West Locust Street.
• Kathryn E. Colvin, 43, was arrested on a warrant on East College Street.
Saturday, Dec. 15
• A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault after officers responded to the report a physical domestic in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Barker Street.
• An animal attack was reported in the 2100 block of South Morrisville Road.
• Justin T. Hawkins, 37, was arrested on a warrant at Dallas County Jail, Buffalo.
Sunday, Dec. 16
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Theft of fuel was reported in the 300 block of East Broadway Street.
• Lela Mae Reed, 37, was arrested on a warrant on South Morrisville Road.
Monday, Dec. 17
• Past theft by fraud via the internet was reported on South 131st Road.
• A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of possession of marijuana near the intersection of South Benton Avenue and East Walnut Street.
• Michael Edward Lee Tooley, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Locust Street.
• Michael L. Books, 46, was arrested on a warrant near West Broadway Street and North Park Avenue.
• A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance near Mo. 32 and South 92nd Road.
• Crystal M. Latiker, 38, was arrested on a warrant on South Chicago Place.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
• A physical domestic was reported in the 1900 block of South Wommack Avenue.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of East College Street.
• A physical assault was reported in the 1600 block of South Clark Avenue.
• A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance near East Walnut Street and South Springfield Avenue.
• Aubrey Marie Johnson, 25, was arrested on a warrant on West Walnut Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
• A mental evaluation was conducted near the 200 block of East Vivian Street.
• A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
• A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana on East Division Street.
• A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on East Division Street.
• Tanja R. Moore, 39, was arrested on a warrant on West Locust Street.
Thursday, Dec. 20
• Theft was reported in the 1700 block of South Wommack Avenue.
• A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the in the 700 block of East College Street.
• A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance on East College Street.
• An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Nichole L. Jackson, 30, was arrested on a warrant near South Mission Avenue and West Aldrich Road.
Friday, Dec. 21
• A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended/revoked on West Broadway Street.
• A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Springfield Avenue. ‘
• A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance near South Clark Avenue and East Broadway Street.
• A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving on South Clark Avenue.
Sheriff’s Report
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Jan. 10
• Jail capacity: 36
• Inmates incarcerated: 57
• A 38-year-old El Dorado Springs man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
• A 30-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
• A 30-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Natasha Lashley, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Brian Smith, 39, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, DWI, failure to appear and following too closely.
• Johnathon Kates, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
• Jacob Welch, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Regina Shaw, 50, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 212th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block South Chestnut Street in Fair Play for a burglary.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block South 198th Road for harassment.
• Deputies responded to Rt. C and South 235th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for a suspicious vehicle.
Friday, Jan. 11
No reports.
Saturday, Jan. 12
• Bobby Suniga Jr., 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan Smith, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Lynsey Spivey, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailers plates.
• Kayla Campbell, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13 and West Aldrich Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of North Pine Street for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Crestview Circle for shots heard.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Farm Road for domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 546th Road for domestic verbal.
Sunday, Jan. 13
• Jail capacity: 36
• Inmates ncarcerated: 61
• Earnest Allison, 35, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• Joshua Nutter, 28, of Nixa was arrested on a warrant for failure to signal and speeding.
• Jennifer Alcorn, 51, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Barrett, 53, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seatbelt.
• Jamie Chandler, 39, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle, no insurance, burglary, stealing and speeding.
• Deputies responded to the 10000 block of North Farm Road 165 for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Main Avenue for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for a 9-1-1 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 555th Road for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. U for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Street for a missing person.
Monday, Jan. 14
• Jail capacity: 36
• Inmates incarcerated: 52
• Cameron Stephens-Frankovich, 22, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
• A 29-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
• Christopher Hamp, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
• Dallion Maxson, 20, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded at the 1000 block of East 555th Road for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded at the 200 block of North Cypress Street for an animal call.
• Deputies responded at the 1000 block of East 475th Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded at the 1000 block of East 425th Road for an accidental 9-1-1 call.
• Deputies responded to the area of East 465th Road and South 200 Road for suspicious activity.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, Jan. 4
● Laney’s, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 3 critical; 1. Mouse droppings found on shelving. 2. Food not held at proper temperature in hot hold, corrected on site. 3. Wiping cloth sanitizer weak, corrected on site; 4 non-critical; 1. Food items missing ingredient labels. 2. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site. 3. Employee drink stored uncovered on top of deli case, corrected on site. 4. Utensils stored with handles down, corrected on site.
● Sis’ On The Hill, 1952 Hwy. 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Chest freezer lid not properly closing. 2. Hand sink faucet leaking.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
• El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle housing cleaner, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site. 2. Shelving in dish room needs painted, sealed.
• Donut Palace, 207 N. Missouri, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; food items not properly sealed after opening during storage, corrected on site.
• Rooster’s BBQ, 525 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Damaged floor tiles in kitchen area. 2. Need thermometer to check food temps.
• Oseyo, 712 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; soda nozzles dirty, corrected on site.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
• Domino’s Pizza, 610 Buffalo Rd., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Jan. 10
• 32 Whistle Stop, 2135 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; need test strips to check sanitizer strength.
• Halfway School, 2150 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; end of metal table taped with duct tape.
Friday, Jan. 11
• Rt. 32 Cafe, 2131 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 1 critical; door thresholds need repaired throughout facility, repeat violation; 0 non-critical.
• McDonald’s, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
