The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Brandon Kyle Dewayne Williamson, Bolivar, born 1994; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence with possibility of probation after 120 days shock incarceration. Williamson was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class C felony tampering with motor vehicle - first degree.
Kelly Guy Crowell, Bolivar, born 1972; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation, $150 lab fee and $300 law enforcement restitution fund.
Daniell N. Denmark, Marshfield, born 1984; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, $150 lab fee and $300 LERF.
William G. Spencer, Bolivar, born 1974; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Spencer was originally placed on probation in 2014 for class C felony second-degree assault.
Rebecca Ann Trowbridge, Springfield, born 1986; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation, $150 lab fee and $300 LERF.
Jamie Marie Whitworth, Springfield, born 1981; two counts class E felony passing bad check; seven years prison with possibility of probation upon successful completion of long-term drug treatment program.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Joshua Michael Ream, Blue Springs, born 1990; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence. Ream was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Betty Fay Foreman, Clinton, born 1976; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to three years in prison.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Michael R. Peterson, Bolivar, born 1993; class B felony distributing/delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance; 10 years prison; class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony; four years prison; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; two years prison; all with possibility of probation after successful completion of long-term drug treatment program.
Clint James Poling, Bolivar, born 1996; class A felony first-degree assault; 15 years prison; felony armed criminal action; three years prison.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christine Marie Stacherski, 29, Bolivar; class B felony burglary — first degree; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Jacob Gary Miller, born 2000, Fair Play; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; summons issued; due in court April 17.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Dewey J. Smith, Bolivar, vs. David Booth, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Booth for possession of premises at 920 E. 404th Rd, Bolivar.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Gregory Hill, Brighton; breach of contract; default judgment against Hill for $1,998 plus court costs.
Employers Mutual Casualty, St. Louis, vs. Hovey Homes LLC, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Hovey Homes for $4,847 and 9-percent annual interest.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Holly A. Mitchell, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Mitchell for $14,188 and 12.99-percent annual interest.
David Darrol Stutenkemper, Bolivar and Denise Stutenkemper, Bolivar, vs. Johnny Sherlock, Memphis, Tennessee; breach of contract; default judgment against Sherlock for $12,277 and 9-percent annual interest.
Kayla Elizabeth Campbell, Bolivar, vs. Derrick Whittle, Lee’s Summit; administrative order with hearing; judgment entered, other final disposition.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbia, vs. Judith Wilkerson, Pleasant Hope; specific performance; default judgment against Wilkerson for $3,589 and 9-percent annual interest.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Donald Young, Humansville; breach of contract; consent judgment against Young for $4,693.
Patrick Duane Bledsoe, Bolivar, vs. Robin Bledsoe, Dixon; motion to modify; amended judgment granted.
Jacqueline A. Miller, Bolivar; name change; judgment granted.
Steve Sanders, Bolivar and Sondra Sanders, Bolivar, vs. Julie A. Arnold, Bolivar; rent and possession; judgment entered against Arnold for $1,325 and court costs.
Berla Benjamin Evans, Fair Play, vs. Finessa Evans, Fair Play; name change; judgment granted.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Carolyn J. Siler; suit on account; bankruptcy stay.
Lynn O’Brien vs. Konstantinos Marmagkiolis, M.D.; injury-malpractice; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Douglas Hummel; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Larry Bond; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Donnie Stidham vs. Bobbie Davison; miscellaneous associate civil; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Kimberly Swartz et al; promissory note.
Bureaus Investment Group vs. Bryce E. Vogel; breach of contract.
Credit Bureau Services LLC vs. Christopher Busch; suit on account.
Kayla E. Campbell vs. Derrick Anthoney Whittle; administrative order.
Donnie Stidham vs. Bobbie Davison; miscellaneous associate civil - other.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sharon Bradley; breach of contract.
Ron Meadors vs. Allen Konwinski et al; unlawful detainer.
Autovest LLC vs. Jackie Forrester; breach of contract.
Shannan Logsdon vs. Department of Revenue; driving privileges.
Charles L. Ball vs. Rhonda Denton et al; unlawful detainer.
MSW Capital LLC vs. Edward R. Lamke; suit on account.
Pamala Holt vs. Jason Parsons; other miscellaneous actions.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Sharron K. Kennedy and Buddy A. Kennedy.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jeremy Allen Bartlett and Mallory Bartlett
Robert Dean Morin and Erika L. Morin
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Carly Elizabeth Biggs, Forsyth; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Helen K. Booth, Brighton; illegal possession of wildlife; $107.
Robin Lynne Brier, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Daisie Nicole Clark, no address; person under age of 18 no seat belt; $21.
Jessica Lorraine C. Escobar, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Darrell Ray Friend, Springfield; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; $300 total fine; no seat belt; $10.
Logan Samuel Hawk, Polk; defective equipment; $148.
Marissa Nicol Hill, St. Louis; defective equipment; $173.
Amber J. Klinglesmith, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
City of Fair Play vs. Roger D. Link, Queen Creek, Arizona; speeding; $185.
Lestat Chandler Mehl, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Stephanie N. Posey, Irma, South Carolina; possession of marijuana; $200 plus court costs.
Michael Lionel Shepard, Louisburg; no seat belt; $10.
Nicholas Anthony Kirk Smith, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $278.
Brittany Lenae Snyder, Marshfield; defective equipment; $148.
Kyron Lee Collier Stillwell, Odessa; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Paul Edward Webb, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $31.
Ricky Alan M. Wilson, Humansville; driving without a valid license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; $241 total fine.
Cardell Withers Jr., Branson; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines March 4-March 8 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Bradley Wayne Arnold, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110; no insurance; $121.
Katherine S. Ash, Verona; amended defective equipment; $225.
Krista R. Bradford, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Anne Marie Colborn, Leeton; amended defective equipment; $200.
Lujan Estabros, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Stephen P. Fletcher, Brighton; fraudulent use of credit/debit device; $130.
Lorena J. Forehand, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Cody Gann, Long Lane; child restraint required; $70; defective equipment; $81.
Adam Jon-Michael Graves, Bolivar; no insurance (2); suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $3,980 restitution plus court costs, probation and restitution jointly with previous case.
Jonathan W. Hammer, Bolivar; speeding; $180.
Edward Hargrave, Fair Play; driving without a valid license; $100.
Justin T. Hawkins, Ozark; violation order of protection; $30.
Tammatha D. Herbert, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $130; no insurance; $71; possession of marijuana; $100.
Jeffrey Donald-Kent Houseman, Humansville; defective equipment; $110; driving without a valid license; $101.
Rachelle Dawn Hull, Bolivar; domestic assault; $200.
John Charles Johnson, Aurora; amended defective equipment; $200.
Bandi Kolbe, Ozark; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Daniel Lillard, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Benjamin Jay Lipe, Fair Play; amended no valid license; $200.
Tesla Martin, Bolivar, assault; $150.
Lindsey M. Owensby, Pleasant Hope; shoplifting; $200.
Taylor R. Patterson, Humansville; shoplifting; $200.
Lacey Peterson, Willard; speeding in a school zone; $100 and driving school in lieu of points on license.
Jordan S. Riehm, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Melissa Roberts, Bolivar; speeding in a school zone; $195 and driving school in lieu of points.
Garrett D. Rudy, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $70.
Joshua L. Smith, Bolivar; no insurance; $90.
Lacrista B. Todd, Lathrom; no insurance; $150; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Kopen M. Wakefield, Bolivar; shoplifting; $100.
Sarah Michelle Wiles, Aldrich; amended defective equipment; $200.
James Robert Wilson, Dunnegan; possession of marijuana; $150.
Robert Thomas Yeargan, Long Lane; speeding; $150; possession of marijuana; $121; interference in performance of duties; $150; resisting arrest; $121.
The following people paid fines for overtime parking. The number of tickets, if more than one, is after the name:
One to five tickets, $10 per ticket:
Sally Bast, Fair Play; Tamera Heitz-Peek, Bolivar; Adam Pipenhagen, Aldrich.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Brandy Lynn Adkins, Springfield (3); Rusty J. Bailey, Bolivar (3); Kristen Bechard, Springfield; Jennifer L. Bloomingdale, Bolivar (2); Douglass Brockus, Springfield; Justin Davis, Bolivar (2); Jessica J. Ehorn, Bolivar (2); Bethany Mekay Farr, Bolivar (2); Emily Rose Green, Bolivar; Eugene Green III, Pleasant Hope; Breanna L. Hegle-Cornelius, Bolivar (3); Dillon Jenkins, Bolivar; Lynette Kumpik, Fair Play; Brittany Meyer, Springfield; Nichole E. Moorehead, Buffalo; Danse L. Nelson, Pleasant Hope; David Park, Stockton (2); Katelin Phillips, Bolivar; Nicholas Tucker Robbins, Buffalo; Jeremy Russell, Bolivar (2); William G. Spencer, Bolivar; Matthew L. Wells, Springfield; Gary Dwayne Young, Bolivar (2).
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, March 14
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 53
- Harry Sutt, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a firearm.
- Hellen Booth, 55, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for killing/disposing of wildlife illegally.
- James Wilson, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
- Darrell Friend, 46, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Shawn Trent Jr., 26, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for property damage and domestic assault.
- Jacob Collins, 23, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.
- A 46-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- An 18-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 170th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Lindon St for a domestic physical.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
Friday, March 15
- Cody Woodard, 24, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Lendell Barrett, 55, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
Saturday, March 16
- A 21-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
- Kathryn Colvin, 43, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
- A 33-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Feb. 25
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes from last session approved.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 172nd and East 540th roads.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes from last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and submittal for direct deposit. Legan made a motion to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Vote 3-0.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin made a motion to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Vote 3-0.
Clerk Melinda Robertson administered the Oath of Office to Collector Debbi R-McGinnis.
A monthly meeting of elected officials was held at 9 a.m. in the commissioner’s office. Each elected official gave a brief update on their office.
Legan attended the District “O” in Springfield.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. He and Austin viewed South 111th and East 560th.
Friday, March 1
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes from last session approved.
The 2018 Polk County Financial Statement was printed and distributed in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press on Wednesday, February 27, and the Humansville Star Leader on Friday, March 1, and a copy was forwarded to the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
The February 2019 Fee Report was received from County Clerk Melinda Robertson.
Beth Schaller and Eric Turner, MoDOT representatives, met with the commissioners regarding South 243rd Road and the damage to the road due to the traffic of semi-trucks.
A suggestion of passing an ordinance to prevent semi-trucks from using that portion of the road was discussed.
Daniel and Mircea Muresan visited with the commission regarding easements onto their property.
The commission approved the 2019 February Add-on and Abatement Court Orders.
The commission reviewed and discussed the Structural Observations and Feasibility Report received from Torgerson Design Partners on the building at 102 W. Jackson. Legan made a motion to purchase the building. Austin seconded. Vote 3-0.
The February 2019 Circuit Court Disbursement Listing Detail Report was received from Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The February 2019 Report of Civil/Criminal Fees was received from Sheriff Danny Morrison.
The oath of office was administered to Karen Stillings, University of Missouri Extension Council Board Member.
