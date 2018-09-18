Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Weaubleau First Baptist Church, Weaubleau. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
Sandra Kay Falk, 71, of Wheatland died Sept. 9, 2018 at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born April 4, 1947, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Benson and Genevieve Sutton McQuown.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Allen Falk; grandson Christopher Dugan; and brother David McQuown.
