Sandra, or Sandy as most knew her, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 52 surrounded by her family.
Sandra is survived in life by her husband of 34 years, Charles Alfonse Villarreal Jr.; her five children, Charles, Adam, William, Alicia and Savannah; and her 17 grandchildren.
Sandy was a generously caring, fiery, free spirited woman. Most would describe her as the life of the party, always upbeat and joyful. Sandy spent most of her days in the sunshine where she felt most alive.
Sandra was born in Selmer, Tennessee, on Dec. 9, 1965, to Ruth and William Glasco, the baby of the family and sister to Rheba and Debra.
At 20, Sandra was working as a waitress in Texas where she was introduced to Charles by his brother, Mark. Charles fell in love and brought her a rose everyday for two weeks until she agreed to go on a date with him. Charles proposed six months later. They were married in San Antonio,Texas on the Riverwalk on June 22, 1984.
The last several years of Sandra’s life were a constant battle as she struggled with liver disease. As always, she was positive and determined. Sandra has left behind this strength and positive outlook. She will be forever missed, forever loved and never forgotten.
A memorial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, at New Hope Church in Bolivar for family and friends to gather, celebrate and remember the life of Sandra Villarreal.
