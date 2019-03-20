Bolivar’s Southwest Baptist University will hold a reception in the Jester Learning and Performance Center to recognize the naming and dedication of the Don and Carrie Babb Department of Nursing on Thursday, April 4, according to a recent news release.
“In recognition of Don Babb’s leadership at Citizens Memorial Hospital and in the Bolivar community, the pre-licensure bachelor of science nursing program at SBU’s Bolivar campus has been named the Don and Carrie Babb Department of Nursing,” the release said.
The release said the program's first batch of students — totaling 24 — began classes in January.
The reception event will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the dedication program at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come and go as they are able.
For more information about the event, contact Ashley Dinwiddie, director of donor relations, at 328-1835 or adinwiddie@SBUniv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.